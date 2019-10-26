Brazil Tourism Board is Giving Away the Trip of a Lifetime
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti October 26, 2019
Brazilian Tourism Board (Embratur) has just launched a new international promotional campaign, entitled "The King of Rolê,” by which it’s encouraging entrants to compete to win a 30-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Brazil.
A uniquely Brazilian expression that loosely translates to “going for a fun walk,” “Rolê” is used to convey the combined notion of “hanging out,” making new friends and enjoying life.
“We are launching an international online competition to choose an international visitor who will spend 30 days traveling around the country. This will include visiting destinations in all regions of Brazil and even meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro,” explained Embratur President, Gilson Machado Neto.
Ultimately, the aim is for the winner to be in Brazil for the 2020 Carnival celebration, and experience the events that take place in Rio de Janeiro, Pernambuco, Bahia and Sao Paulo.
Prospective candidates should submit a short video (up to one minute long) answering the question, “What would an experience in Brazil mean to you?”, register on the contest’s website and then upload their video to YouTube and their social media channels using the hashtag #30DaysInBrazil4Free. Entries are being accepted from now through November 20, 2019.
Embratur Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Osvaldo Matos, revealed that the contest winner will also become the star of an upcoming reality show. An Embratur production team will accompany the King (or Queen) of Rolê throughout his or her travels to document the month-long journey, posting the winner’s adventures to Visit Brasil’s social media channels.
“The traveler will be filmed from the moment they leave home in their native country. All episodes will be broadcast on social networks and will be available on the site created exclusively for the promotion,” said Matos.
Embratur’s president disclosed that the campaign is being supported by Brazilian hotels and airlines, at an estimated cost of $3 million Brazilian Reais (approximately USD $720,000).
"The King of Rolê” contest is being advertised primarily in countries that have been granted visas waivers for entry into Brazil: the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. In Europe, the promotion is being extended to Portugal, Spain, Germany, Italy and France, as well as Russia. Closer to home, the campaign hopes to encourage its neighbors from the Southern Cone, such as Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, to come visit Brazil.
For more information, visit 30days4free.visitbrasil.com.
For more information on Brazil
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS