Cambodia Reopens to Fully Vaccinated Travelers
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 17, 2022
Cambodia has reopened to fully vaccinated travelers.
Those with proof of vaccination against COVID-19 can visit the Asian country without quarantine or testing requirements and can obtain visas on arrival, The Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia confirmed in a press release on Thursday.
Cambodia experienced a more than 80 percent drop in international tourism due to the pandemic but was proactive in its recovery efforts, establishing the Tourism Promotion and Recovery Plan. What's more, as of February 2022, nearly 90 percent of Cambodia's population has been vaccinated.
Over the past two years, the country's government has invested significantly in infrastructure projects to improve the visitor experience, including developing dozens of beach resorts, restoring roads and adding bike lanes around popular sites such as the Angkor Wat temple complex, which is just one of three UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Cambodia. It should be pointed out that the country has an additional eight potential cultural sites nominated for future UNESCO World Heritage Status.
Cambodia also has big plans for the future as its Tourism Master Development Plans for 2035 include Siem Reap Province, Kep Province and Mondulkiri Province as "The Paradise of Eco-tourism."
For the latest insight on travel to Cambodia, check out this interactive guide:
