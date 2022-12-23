Cancun Airport Leads to Amazing Beach Destinations This Winter
We are getting closer to the end of the year and the last months look promising regarding the upcoming winter break. As usual, many locals get out of town but at the same time, international tourism makes its way into this idyllic destination. If you are looking for something a little different but still close to Cancun, check out these beach destinations.
Where to Spend Your Winter Vacation?
For starters, Cancun Airport marks a milestone by entering the top 10 worldwide by registering the highest international traffic during 2021 after the figures of European and Asian airports; this is according to the Airports Council International (ACI) report.
There’s no doubt about Cancun’s popularity. Cancun is an amazing destination, it has it all: all-inclusive resorts, parties, malls and natural attractions. So, if you’re wondering where to spend your winter vacation, the Riviera Maya holds amazing and unique hidden jewels that are just starting to be discovered by sunseekers.
Akumal
The average transportation time from Cancun Airport to Akumal is one hour and 45 minutes. This will vary according to the exact location travelers are going as well as the weather and traffic conditions at the time of your visit.
The most famous attraction in Akumal Bay is by far swimming with turtles. This place is home to 65 species of coral and 500 species of fish in crystal clear and very calm water, ideal for snorkeling.
The destination is full of cenotes, and animal sanctuaries. Adding to the fact that this is the place to go if you’re looking for uncrowded beaches.
Costa Mujeres
Costa Mujeres is the new trendy area for grand tourism hotels in Cancun just North of Cancun Downtown and passing Playa Mujeres resorts, you'll find this new area. The average transportation time from Cancun Airport to Costa Mujeres is one hour. This will vary according to the exact location where you are going, the weather, and traffic conditions at the time.
Costa Mujeres is really a virgin area that hasn't been disturbed by humans in years. Here you'll experience some of the newest Resorts in the area with the best services. The hotels you'll find here are five-star, all-inclusive luxury resorts.
Bacalar
Bacalar is a Magic Town on the shores of one of the most beautiful lagoons in the country. The average transportation time from Cancun Airport to Bacalar is four hours. This will vary according to the exact location where you are going, the weather, and traffic conditions at the time.
With almost 60 kilometers from end to end (Uchben Kah in the north and Xul-Há in the south), Bacalar is the second-longest inland lagoon in the country. In addition, this lagoon is the gateway to a huge lake and river system in southern Quintana Roo. Past trade routes took full advantage of this complex aquatic network.
The place has a long history. In Mayan times it was an important commercial enclave, a position it also occupied during the colonial era, which is why the Fort of San Felipe was built in the 18th century to combat pirate raids.
Other Destinations From Cancun Airport
These were just some of the unknown destinations you can explore when flying into Cancun. The Cancun International Airport is the easiest way to get to the Riviera Maya's hidden treasures. Other places you might be interested in looking into are the famous Tulum, Punta Allen, and Punta Maroma.
