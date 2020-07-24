Cancun Beaches Receive Blue Flag Recertification
July 24, 2020
Officials announced the 10 Blue Flag beaches in Cancun and the surrounding area have been recertified.
According to The Riviera Maya News, the Federal Terrestrial Maritime Zone (Zofemat) recertified the beaches located in the municipality of Benito Juarez after each passed all 33 criteria in four categories.
The area’s beaches were found to be in full compliance with environmental information, security, services in public areas and water quality, Cancun mayor Mara Lezama said in a statement.
In addition to being equipped to accommodate the disabled, the Blue Flag beaches must feature regimented ways to control activities such as swimming, kitesurfing, waterboards, jet skis and boats.
The Blue Flag badge is awarded by the European Foundation for Environmental Education.
Last week, officials in Cancun announced that anyone caught not wearing face masks or following safety protocols associated with the coronavirus outbreak will face fines of between $40 and $200.
Earlier this month, Comunicacion del Gobierno del Estado de Quintana Roo general coordinator Carlos Orvananos Rea said only guests at local hotels and resorts would be permitted on the beaches until the region enters the green phase of reopening.
