Cancun Instituting Fines for Not Following Coronavirus Safety Protocols
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood July 18, 2020
Officials in Cancun have announced that anyone caught not wearing face masks or following safety protocols associated with the coronavirus outbreak will face fines.
According to The Riviera Maya Times, Members of the Benito Juárez City Council unanimously approved the proposal from municipal president Mara Lezama Espinosa, which includes fines of between $40 and $200.
The amendment added to the Government and Police Branch establishes the violation of the safety protocols as a crime against public health. The guidelines include social distancing guidelines, mandatory facial covering and more.
Municipal Councilor Humberto Aldana Navarro said the decision was made after the population ignored warrants and instructions from the authorities about methods of controlling the spread of coronavirus.
Earlier this week, officials announced facial coverings in public would be mandatory in the municipality of Tulum with strict punishments imposed on those who violate the order, including fines of around $400 or 36 hours of jail time.
In addition, federal authorities in Mexico are preparing to announce a new set of protocols for the country’s beaches during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Sources also revealed that present restrictions on non-essential travel across U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico land borders are likely to be extended for another month.
