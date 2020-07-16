Last updated: 10:44 AM ET, Thu July 16 2020

Rules for Beaches Changing in Mexico Due to Coronavirus

Impacting Travel Donald Wood July 16, 2020

Sunset at the beach. Ixtapa, Zihuatanejo, Mexico. (photo via ChepeNicoli / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Sunset at the beach. Ixtapa, Zihuatanejo, Mexico. (photo via ChepeNicoli / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Federal authorities in Mexico are preparing to announce a new set of protocols for the country’s beaches during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Mexico News Daily, the federal office of maritime land zones and coastal environments (Zofematac) director Rodrigo Hernandez Aguilar revealed that a new beach use agreement would be published this week.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Face masks are largely mandated aboard flights amid COVID-19.

Association of Flight Attendants President Urges FAA Action on...

Airlines & Airports
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Selling Four S- and R-Class Ships

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort at sunset

Disney Reopens EPCOT and Hollywood Studios

Destination & Tourism
Map of Europe

Europe Plans to Keep Border Closed as Fears of Second Wave Grow

Impacting Travel

The agency’s new guidelines will emphasize social distancing, with visitors expected to stay at least 13 feet from each other on the sand and in the water. Masks will not be required on the beach or in the water, but they will be mandated at beach entry points and in common areas.

“The use of face masks is mandated to arrive at the beach because there could be crowds when you’re entering the beach, you might be leaving a hotel where there are people or traveling on public transit,” Hernandez Aguilar told Mexico News Daily. “That’s why you use [a face mask] when you arrive and go onto the beach and also when you leave. Once you’re on the beach you don’t need to use it.”

As for who will be responsible for the enforcement of the new rules, Hernandez Aguilar said state and municipal governments would have to shoulder the burden for the foreseeable future.

In addition, the new guidelines will establish a limit of 40 people per 3,000 square feet, beaches in front of hotels will be required to disinfect hammocks and deck chairs and beachgoers must use towels over all using public amenities.

Hernandez Aguilar said all group recreational and sporting activities would be banned on beaches and anyone found breaking the rules will face fines or even arrest. In June, hotel officials in Cancun and other popular Mexican tourist destinations announced that only guests would be permitted to use the beaches in the region.

For more information on Mexico

For more Impacting Travel News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS