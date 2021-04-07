Cancun, Riviera Maya Eye Better Than Expected Hotel Occupancy Rates
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke April 07, 2021
Tourism officials in Cancun and Riviera Maya, Mexico remain optimistic about the sector's recovery post-pandemic as hotel occupancy rates in Quintana Roo appear to be exceeding expectations this spring.
According to Riviera Maya News, the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ) is reporting preliminary rates between 65.1 and 65.3 percent for the Easter holiday.
"Currently, the Mexican Caribbean is one of the destinations with the best air connections in the world," said CPTQ Promotion Director Lizzy Cole Guerrero, adding that visitation from Europe has increased since the recent reestablishment of flights from places like Paris, London, Madrid, Lisbon, Frankfurt and Poland.
Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquín González told Radio Turquesa that some hotel properties in the region even sought special authorization to operate above the 60 percent capacity limit due to an influx of visitors around the recent holiday.
"It is expected that the second holiday week will continue like this, with more visitors, so it is necessary that we take care of ourselves," he said. "The virus is still here, so it is necessary to not relax, to maintain good habits, to use the mask properly, keep a healthy distance and wash your hands frequently."
The Cancun and Riviera Maya region expected to host approximately 635,000 visitors for the two-week Easter holiday period.
Currently, Americans can visit Cancun and the Mexican Caribbean without a negative COVID-19 test. However, visitors will need to complete an online health questionnaire, undergo health screenings such as temperature checks upon arrival and secure a negative test result within three calendar days of their return to the United States. Travelers to Quintana Roo must also pay an $11 tourist tax as of April 1.
