Cancun Travel: What To Know Before You Visit This Summer
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 01, 2022
Cancun, Mexico is a perennial summer hotspot for travelers, routinely drawing visitors in search of white-sand beaches, relaxation, rich culture, mouthwatering cuisine and adventure. The destination has made quite the recovery more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, enhancing safety and security measures, bolstering its tourism infrastructure and offering sensational travel deals to entice vacationers long overdue for a trip abroad.
While traveling to Cancun is a bit different in 2022, the destination is making it easy for Americans to not only get here but stay like a VIP and make lasting memories along the way. Whether you're on the fence about visiting Cancun or counting down the days until your departure, here's what you need to know this summer.
The Latest Travel Guidance for Cancun
As of May 2, the U.S. State Department encourages travelers to exercise increased caution in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo due to crime. "Travelers should maintain a high level of situational awareness, avoid areas where illicit activities occur, and promptly depart from potentially dangerous situations," officials advise.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for Mexico indicating a moderate level of COVID-19 in the country. The agency recommends that travelers are up to date with their vaccines prior to traveling to Cancun and other parts of Mexico.
Cancun Travel Requirements
Cancun is open to travelers without any complicated COVID-related travel restrictions. Visitors do not require proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result to gain entry and won't need to fill out a health declaration form.
However, Americans aged two and over returning to the states from Cancun will require a negative COVID-19 viral test result taken within 24 hours of departure from Mexico or valid proof of recovery from the virus. Fortunately, many of Cancun's hotels and resorts are offering these tests on-site for free or at an affordable cost so that vacationers don't have to stress over their return trip.
Cancun's Approach to Safety
Quintana Roo recorded just over 200 positive COVID-19 cases over the two-week period between May 16 and May 29 and has achieved "green" status based on the current rates of infection and hospital occupancy. In addition to its low-risk level, this region was one of the first to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council's (WTTC) global safety and hygiene stamp recognizing its focus on traveler safety amid the pandemic.
"The safety of our visitors is of the utmost importance, and we are in continuous communications with the government, tour operators, hotel associations and other partners to ensure that all of our destinations are aligned on safety measures," Dario Flota Ocampo, director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board told TravelPulse earlier this year. "Even during the pandemic, one of the biggest investments made by the state was consistency of security. We have here in Cancun a state-of-the-art center and technology for security, almost two and a half thousand cameras along the state from Cancun to Playa del Carmen and Tulum and a lot of technology like face recognition cameras."
Cancun's Safe Beach Program and Red Circle operation have resulted in an enhanced police presence in popular tourist areas for added safety and security.
How To Get To Cancun
Travelers have numerous flight options when it comes to reaching Cancun, including low-cost carriers such as Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines. The latter recently launched affordable nonstop flights between Houston and Cancun. As airfares climb amid increased demand and higher fuel costs, the emergence of budget-friendly options is good news for summer travelers seeking a getaway to Cancun.
Where To Stay in Cancun
Cancun is arguably best experienced from a luxe beachfront all-inclusive resort, and the destination boasts no shortage of those.
The all-inclusive Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach from La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana is an excellent example of how to make the most of your Cancun vacation as visitors can stretch their dollar further while taking advantage of world-class amenities such as kids clubs, sprawling pools and spa services, a variety of gourmet dining options and quintessential summer vacation activities like golfing, jet skiing and souvenir shopping.
The brand new luxury boutique all-inclusive La Casa de la Playa in nearby Riviera Maya is a spectacular adults-only option for travelers to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. This one-of-a-kind property provides guests with access to adventure at renowned Xcaret parks, showcases the craft and creativity of some of the world's top chefs and prides itself on authenticity without sacrificing luxury.
Work With a Travel Advisor
An experienced travel advisor can help you pinpoint the ideal accommodations in Cancun as well as package your flights to save you money.
A trusted travel professional can also guide you toward attractions and activities based on your interests and keep you up to date on the latest advisories and guidance for the region. In addition to money, these invaluable travel experts save you precious time and unwanted stress.
They can match you with the right travel insurance policy to protect your trip and will be your advocate before, during and after your Cancun vacation, making themselves available to assist in the event that an unexpected issue arises. To begin your search for a certified travel advisor, visit TravelSense.org.
