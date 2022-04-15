Making the Most of Your Cancun Vacation
Making the Most of Your Cancun Vacation
Patrick Clarke April 15, 2022
Cancun, Mexico continues to be the hottest international travel destination with vacationers routinely seeking out its beautiful white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, vibrant nightlife and luxurious all-inclusive resort properties.
Making the most of your Cancun getaway starts with landing on the right resort, one that's capable of catering to your every want and need while putting you in a prime position to experience the absolute most in the Yucatan, including world-class golf courses boasting stunning scenery and a diverse mix of shopping, from traditional malls and upscale boutiques to locally-owned shops and charming souvenir stands.
Located on one of the finest stretches of private beach in Cancun, the all-inclusive Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach from La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana is the ideal resort for visitors to the Mexican Caribbean craving these experiences this spring. Guests can further elevate their experience with the Infinite Club Level, which includes highlights such as a private penthouse lounge, a club concierge, VIP check-in and check-out and as many as five culinary presentations throughout the day, among other perks.
For families, the state-of-the-art Coral KidZ Club is a game-changer and includes a comprehensive activity program designed to spark a child's imagination. The resort's youngest guests can even participate in hands-on, Easter-themed arts-and-crafts activities this spring.
Guests staying at the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach can also look forward to the 40,000-square-foot Gem Spa offering a variety of innovative treatments, including a 10-step hydrotherapy ritual inspired by gemstone therapies.
Travelers to Cancun will also want to consider the family-friendly Fiesta Americana Cancun Villas, which perfectly combines relaxation and reinvigoration while providing signature personalized service with the help of amenities and activities like Latin rhythm dance lessons, aquaerobics and stretching lessons on the beach, at the pool and even from the jacuzzi. Guests can also snorkel over the small reef directly in front of the property or venture out to explore the Caribbean on a jet ski.
For more information, visit LaColeccionResorts.com.
