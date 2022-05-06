Codie Liermann | May 06, 2022 3:31 PM ET
Is Traveling to Cancun Safe Right Now?
For some reason, people are fixated on negative news. This is why the second something happens in a tourist destination, people need to obsess over it and blow up their travel agent’s phone to see if the area they are going to is still safe (even if it’s nowhere near the area of concern).
I get it. Looking out for your safety and the safety of your family and friends traveling with you is a smart thing to do. Unfortunately, though, a destination I think fondly of and have always felt safe in has been the focal point of negative press over the last few months, and it’s hard to see people who have never been there be fearful of going.
I have officially been to Cancun, Mexico more times than I can count, and I am happy to share that I feel safer there than in many areas in my home state. But don’t just take it from me – during a recent visit celebrating the opening of Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Wyndham Alltra Cancun, I had the pleasure of speaking with Bernardo Cueto Riestra, Secretary of Tourism of the State of Quintana Roo, and Dario Flota Ocampo, Director of Quintana Roo Tourism Board, on this topic, in addition to the state of tourism following two tough years.
Recovery in Quintana Roo
Cancun and the surrounding areas in Quintana Roo have actually been open throughout the pandemic. The destination wasted no time putting strict protocols in place and is now even preparing for an ‘excellent’ summer travel season this year.
“Recovery is already a reality in Quintana Roo. We have today numbers that are in the stage of the numbers that we had in 2019,” Cueto Riestra shared. “We are so happy because we have a very strong recovery in all of our destinations, with a lot of presence of United States tourists and a lot of presence also of the national tourists that allow us to have the numbers we had before the pandemic.”
This destination was among the first to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) global safety and hygiene stamp identifying it as a place with a priority on traveler safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID Precautions Throughout Cancun
“Here in Quintana Roo, the tourism office in the state prepared the protocols that were recognized by WTTC. We were the first destination in the continent to be awarded with the safe travels recognition, and that was I think one of the key factors for the recovery of this region,” Flota Ocampo explained.
While the area lends itself as an ideal destination to visit at this time, with its spacious hotels and beach areas ideal for social distancing, there are also still several important protocols in place. Some of these include mask wearing in areas such as buffets, temperature checks and extensive sanitization in high traffic areas.
Many of the hotels and resorts in Cancun are also still offering pre-departure COVID tests either complimentary or at an affordable cost.
Concerns Regarding Crime in Cancun
In recent months, there have been a handful of unfortunate events in both Cancun and Playa del Carmen, and the destination is working hard at keeping traveler safety top of mind.
“Even during the pandemic, one of the biggest investments made by the state was consistence of security. We have here in Cancun a state-of-the-art center and technology for security, almost two and a half thousand cameras along the state from Cancun to Playa del Carmen and Tulum and a lot of technology like face recognition cameras,” Flota Ocampo shared.
When asked about the recent incidents, Flota Ocampo pointed out that they were related to violence between gangs.
“Mostly the violence we have here is violence between criminal gangs,” he added. “Fortunately, in both cases and due to this technology, the authorities have arrested those responsible.”
He also said it is important to note that these are isolated cases, and when you consider the vast number of people that come to the state each year, more than 15 million people, the number of cases is very low.
“Like Dario says, there is a lot of effort in security, and there is a lot of investment in technologies and strategies to maintain the security for our tourists,” Cueto Riestra reiterated. He went on to mention the destination also has apps that allow international tourists to have communication with embassies and security institutions in the state and country if they were to need assistance.
No matter where you are in the world, there are always going to be people who do bad things and people who get mixed up in the wrong situation. It happens everywhere, but it shouldn’t deter you from visiting the places you love.
Like me, Angee Shields, a luxury travel expert and owner of Vacations With Flair, has traveled to Cancun several times throughout her life and said that just like anywhere else, there are places to avoid, but overall she feels safe. She also books wedding groups that include family members of all ages and feels confident sending her clients to this destination.
“I feel very safe. I feel safe to bring my kids. I feel safe to stake my reputation on it. I’m right next to Chicago which has a much higher crime rate than the entire state of Quintana Roo,” Shields shared. She went on to explain that Mexico understands warmth and hospitality and how to make people feel welcomed and at home.
“No place compares to the warmth of Mexico,” she said.
So the next time you start to wonder if Cancun is safe to travel to, take it from us that it is.
