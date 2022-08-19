Chile Amends Entry Requirements Beginning September 1
August 19, 2022
Travelers heading to Chile beginning September 1 can enjoy easier entry requirements than before, with travelers no longer required to complete the country’s “Travel Affidavit” form or get a Mobility Pass.
Testing and vaccination requirements have also changed. Fully vaccinated travelers as defined by the country of Chile no longer need to present a recent negative PCT test upon entry to the country, but only need to show proof of their vaccination.
Unvaccinated travelers can now enter provided they show a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure to Chile.
Minors under the age of 18 are not subject to any of the above requirements.
Additionally, the Mobility Pass has ended, which was used as a way to enter theaters, public transportation, hotels and other businesses. Now, travelers can simply show their proof of vaccination or their negative PCR test result to enter.
The change comes as the Chilean Ministry of Health downgraded the country’s Protected Borders Plan to Alert Level 1, the lowest level.
Travelers can enter Chile from dedicated land borders and through the international airports in Santiago, Iquique, Antofagasta and Punta Arenas.
On August 5, the country announced that Rapa Nui (also known as Easter Island), reopened to travelers after nearly 900 days of being closed to tourism. Travelers heading to Chilean Polynesia must adhere to a separate set of entry requirements as well as Chile’s amended requirements.
