COVID-19: Hawaii Will Quarantine All Arrivals for 14 Days
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti March 22, 2020
In its latest statewide maneuver to counteract the spread of COVID-19, Hawaii’s governor David Ige has enacted a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine order for anyone arriving into the state.
This, the governor’s second supplemental emergency proclamation in response to the coronavirus threat, will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
The new measure applies to both returning residents and outside visitors arriving into Hawaii from the continental United States, as well as international origin points, and persons arriving on both commercial and private-aircraft planes.
“With the majority of Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases linked to travel, it is critical that we further mitigate the spread of the virus by both residents and visitors who are coming from out-of-state,” Gov. David Ige said in a statement. “This plan was developed in collaboration with our county mayors and Hawaii’s business, community and visitor industry leaders.”
Hawaiians residents are instructed to quarantine themselves at home, staying away from public spaces, (e.g., pools, meeting halls, fitness centers and restaurants) and not allowing visitors into their quarantine location, except for approved healthcare providers. Visitors to the islands must quarantine themselves in their hotel rooms or rented lodgings, according to the same guidelines.
Failure to follow the terms of this ordinance will constitute a misdemeanor, “punishable by a maximum fine of $5,000, or imprisonment of not more than one year, or both,” the governor's office said.
“These actions are extreme, but they will help flatten the curve and lay the groundwork for a quicker recovery. We need everyone to comply with these quarantine orders to help protect Hawaii’s residents,” Ige said.
The announcement of this new edict comes a few days after Governor Ige's request to all U.S. travelers to postpone their planned Hawaiian vacations for at least 30 days, to help Hawaii maintain control of its coronavirus case volume.
On March 21, Bloomberg reported eleven new COVID-19 cases found in Hawaii, three of which are currently hospitalized, bringing the islands’ total number of known novel-coronavirus sufferers to 48.
For more information, visit hawaiicovid19.com.
