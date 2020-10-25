Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Are Back at WDW
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 25, 2020
One of the biggest adult tourist draws to Walt Disney World is back.
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings has just announced its return to the Orlando, Fla. theme park, albeit with new coronavirus-related guidelines to keep the wedding party, guests and Cast Members safe.
The news was reported by the Ever After Blog on the disneyweddings.com site.
“We are honored to be a part of couples' romantic milestone moments. As a team, we’ve worked tirelessly to implement health and safety measures and ensure the most magical experience for our couples,” Korri McFann, Marketing Director for Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons, said. “We are so excited to be able to celebrate our couple’s love stories, once again, at the Walt Disney World Resort.”
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings team has implemented a combination of new measures that consider the guidance of local government and health officials. They include face coverings, which will be required for all guests and members of the wedding party.
During the ceremony, the couple may be able to remove their face coverings for a limited period of time, while proper physical distancing can be maintained.
In addition, physical distancing among guests and cast members will be in place, and weddings will have limited guest counts.
The return of weddings is part of the phased-in process of the reopening of Walt Disney World, which began in July.
