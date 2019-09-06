Donate to the Travel Industry's GoFundMe for the Bahamas
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff September 06, 2019
TO DONATE: https://www.gofundme.com/f/astmk9-travelpulse-bahamas-relief-fund
The travel industry is heartbroken about the devastation in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian and TravelPulse is calling upon the travel industry in North America, and our friends and family members to raise funds for those who are in need of help in parts of the Bahamas.
travAlliance Media, parent company of TravelPulse US, TravelPulse Canada and TravelPulse Quebec is encouraging our partners throughout North America and beyond, to help our friends in the Bahamas. A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise funds that will be sent directly to locals via the official tourism board of the Bahamas, the Islands of the Bahamas.
TO DONATE: https://www.gofundme.com/f/astmk9-travelpulse-bahamas-relief-fund
“We have to come together as an industry to give to the people of the Bahamas who indirectly have given so much to millions of people” said John Kirk, President and Editor in Chief, TravelPulse Canada. “I have travelled extensively throughout the Bahamas. I have many friends in the Bahamas. To see this devastation truly is agonizing to watch. As an industry we need to do our best to help out. Travel agents, tour operators, all facets of the business please make a donation of any amount. We’re proud to get the ball rolling with a combined 5,000.00 donation.
We challenge all travel related media companies across North America to dig deep and donate! Let’s show Bahamians that the travel industry they are so committed to, is committed to them," Kirk concluded.
“We want to thank the travel community so much for the outpouring of support, kind words and prayers we have all received,” said The Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism's Deputy Director General, Ellison, Tommy Thompson.
"We all have family and friends who are affected by the devastation in Abaco and Grand Bahama, and this TravelPulse fund raising initiative will aid in our recovery efforts and is greatly appreciated.”
Thompson continued, “However, our tourism industry is very robust and a crucial component to our economy, so we have to continue to keep the tourism engine running. We want to remind people that the majority of our major islands, such as Nassau, Paradise Island, Eleuthera, Harbour Island, The Exumas and so many more, are still open for business. It’s important for media, travel agents and members of the wider travel industry to encourage travelers to continue to book their vacations in The Bahamas. Bahamians are extremely resilient people. We will rebuild, and continued tourism spending will aid us in the reconstruction of Grand Bahama and Abaco, two of our major islands devastated by Hurricane Dorian.”
TravelPulse Canada and TravelPulse US are encouraging our partners throughout North America and beyond, to step up and match our donations.
TO DONATE: https://www.gofundme.com/f/astmk9-travelpulse-bahamas-relief-fund
For more information on Bahamas
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS