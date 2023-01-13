Downtown Las Vegas Launches New Multimedia Marketing Campaign
Las Vegas’ historic Downtown district unveiled its completely new multimedia campaign, led by the tagline ‘Down for Anything’, during yesterday’s annual ‘State of the City’ address, given by Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman.
It’s hoped that this new theme and fresh publicity push will reignite interest in the downtown area to aid the community’s economic recovery from the arid pandemic era. As such, funding for the initiative is being provided through a federal grant as part of ‘The American Rescue Plan’.
The multimedia promotion positions Las Vegas’ historic heart as a place that isn’t just plenty of fun, but is also an ideal spot in which to put down roots and grow a business.
The dynamic "Down for Anything" campaign, created by local advertising agency Robertson + Partners, will include video, digital and social media elements, as well as more traditional print and billboard components.
Scott Robertson, Managing Partner, Robertson + Partners, described the campaign theme as both a celebration of the existing Downtown Las Vegas area, as well as a rallying cry for ongoing innovation by the dreamers and visionaries who see the city’s limitless untapped potential.
"Downtown Las Vegas is a place of unlimited potential, and a place where you are not defined by age, education and income, but instead, by how you see the world," Mayor Goodman said. "The diverse group of individuals featured in the campaign speak authentically and from experience about downtown Las Vegas as a judgement-free zone and a place rich with opportunity and vibrancy."
Several of the more than 40 influencers, and community and business leaders who are featured as part of the campaign were in attendance at Thursday’s ‘State of the City’ address, both as a “thank you” for their participation in the initiative and for their broader contributions to the Downtown community.
The new ‘Down for Anything’ campaign video will play on Fremont Street Experience’s massive Viva Vision canopy—the world’s largest single digital display screen—from January 12 through 15.
