Ecuador Updates Entry Requirement Due To Omicron Variant’s Emergence

Alpacas graze under the Chimborazo Volcano in the Ecuadorian Andes. (photo via Ecuador Tourism Board)

The South American destination of Ecuador has just updated its entry requirements for foreign travelers, including the rules for travel to the famed Galapagos Islands.

As of December 1, all travelers over the age of 16 must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (i.e., it’s been a minimum of 14 days since they received their final dose of a vaccine series) and a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their arrival in Ecuador.

While not subject to the vaccination requirement, children between the ages of two and 16 will also need to present a negative PCR test administered within 72 hours of arrival.

Any foreign visitors who arrive in Ecuador without PCR test results are required to take one at the airport and must quarantine at a hotel or other authorized accommodation, pending the arrival of their results. Some labs can deliver results within 24 hours, while others can take up to 72 hours, and these must be reported to local authorities before the traveler can resume his or her trip.

Travel health insurance is highly recommended, as anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 while in Ecuador will be quarantined for 14 days, and visitors themselves are responsible for covering the costs of medical care and accommodation.

Special restrictions are still in place for travelers originating in or transiting through India. Such passengers will need to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Ecuador and then spend 10 days isolated in their accommodations at their own expense.

And, effective December 1, travelers originating from or transiting through any of the following countries are prohibited from entering Ecuador: South Africa, Botswana, Egypt, Mozambique, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Eswatini (Swaziland) and Namibia. This was announced in the Ecuadorian government’s November 29 resolution in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant in areas of southern Africa.

There are also some special, additional rules for entry to the enchanting Galapagos Islands, which took effect December 1. According to the U.S. Embassy in Ecuador, all travelers two years old and over must present proof of vaccination, with their final dose administered at least 14 days prior to arrival, or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of boarding an aircraft bound for the Galapagos.

Anyone wishing to visit the Galapagos will also need to present a “transit control card” issued by the Government of Galapagos, which can be obtained through your tour operator.

For the latest insights on travel to Ecuador, check out the guide below or visit ecuador.travel.

