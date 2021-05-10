England Easing COVID-19 Restrictions Ahead of International Travel Reopening
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 10, 2021
Government officials in England revealed several COVID-19 related restrictions would be lifted on May 17 due to favorable data on infections.
According to Reuters.com, the newest changes are part of the country’s plan to gradually lift its latest lockdown restrictions, which include allowing people to meet indoors in groups of up to six people or two full households together.
While there will still be several protocols that must be followed to ensure there isn’t another surge in coronavirus cases in Step 3 of the plan, bars, cafes and restaurants will be able to host customers indoors and hospitality and sports venues can resume activity.
“The data reflects what we already knew - we are not going to let this virus beat us,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Reuters. “The roadmap remains on track, our successful vaccination program continues - more than two thirds of adults in the UK have now had the first vaccine - and we can now look forward to unlocking cautiously but irreversibly.”
The indoor and outdoor arts and events venues will also be allowed to host more people under Step 3. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own separate timetables for easing COVID restrictions.
England previously announced international travel would resume on May 17 with updated restrictions.
