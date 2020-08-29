Governor Encouraging Travelers To Get on a Plane and Come To Florida
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli August 29, 2020
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is making a big push to revive the battered tourism industry in his state, encouraging potential visitors that air travel is safe and to get on a plane.
The Gov. made his remarks after first meeting with theme park executives this week and, on Friday, with officials from JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines at both Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Miami International Airport, according to NPR.
Southwest CEO Says Airline Can Break Even if Business DoublesAirlines & Airports
Hawaii Moves Forward With Facial Recognition TechnologyDestination & Tourism
500 Tourists to Nevada Have Tested Positive for Virus Since...Destination & Tourism
Disney’s World’s New ‘Walk-Up List’...Entertainment
“The fact of the matter is, the airplanes have just not been vectors where you've seen a lot of spread of the coronavirus,” DeSantis said.
Spirit Airlines Chief Operating Office John Bendoraitis reiterated DeSantis’ stance.
“We've had zero outbreaks on Spirit,” he said, “and really we've had zero guests come forward and say they've had any kind of problem onboard the aircraft.”
Indeed, catching the virus on a plane has been far less prevalent than the problem of whether passengers are wearing their face masks.
More importantly, DeSantis noted that after a spike in coronavirus cases in Florida the state is going back down again.
“If you go back six weeks and look at to where we are at now, I mean, we’ve had really strong, durable declines in almost every indicator,” he said. “The number of COVID-positive patients who are hospitalized in the ICU is down 49 percent from the July peak. The number of COVID-positive patients just hospitalized generally is down 54 percent from the peak. In Broward, the number of COVID-positive patients hospitalized is down 57 percent from the July peak. In Miami-Dade, COVID positive hospitalizations are down 60 percent.”
For more information on Florida
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS