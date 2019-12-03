Grand Rapids: A Hotspot for Beverage Tourism
Beverage tourism is a growing trend for travelers seeking to quench their thirst.
The word “beverage” is pretty broad, but in this case, tourists tend to explore the brews, cocktails, wines and liquors that the world has to offer. And what better place to start a cross country trip sampling unique alcohols than Beer City itself, Grand Rapids, Michigan?
Grand Rapids has reinvented itself into a drink lover's paradise. From the AC Hotel to Amway Grand Plaza to the JW Marriot and much more, tourists have no shortage of luxury hotels to stay at while they explore the city. But beverage tourists in Grand Rapids shouldn’t just limit themselves to enjoying only one hotel—the hotels themselves are some of the most crucial locations to enjoy new drinks!
The AC Hotel sports a quaint bar in the downstairs lounge that holds a “Daily Beacon” at sunset, in which the gracious bartender presents a unique local wine or brew for the patrons to enjoy. The Amway Grand Plaza features The Kitchen restaurant and bar, where guests can pair their meals with a signature cocktail or glass of wine as they enjoy the view overlooking the Grand River.
The Lumber Baron Bar in the hotel is the perfect place to get one more drink after a night on the town, with a large selection of premium drinks and appetizers. On the second floor of the hotel is the secretive IDC, where guests “in the know” use a secret code to access the 70’s-themed bar. JW Marriot Grand Rapids has Margaux, a lovely French bistro that wouldn’t be without thoughtfully selected wines.
Grand Rapids is known as “Beer City” for a reason. With over 80 breweries, there is no shortage of brews for a beverage tourist to sample. One brewery of note is New Holland Brewing, the largest draft distillery in Michigan. Here, tourists can simply enjoy a meal and drink at one of the brewery’s many bars, take one of the tours that are offered every Saturday or even book a special event.
No trip to New Holland Brewing is without a sample of the brewery’s signature beer Dragon’s Milk, a bourbon barrel-aged stout that is available year-round, with special-flavored brews created seasonally. The brewery doesn’t just cater to beer-lovers, however, as they also provide a large array of liquors to enjoy.
Of course, beverage tourists may need other activities to break up all of the samplings. Grand Rapids is home to an array of museums, gardens and parks. Hockey can be watched at the Van Andel Arena and unique artwork can be seen at the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. Between the breweries, museums and rich history, a beverage tourist can expect quite an exciting, educational trip.
