Greater Miami CVB Launches Program to Support Front-Line Responders
Destination & Tourism Mackenzie Cullen April 03, 2020
To thank the front-line and first responders for all their hard work and risking their own health to help patients infected with coronavirus, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is launching the Miami Salutes program. The program calls upon local hotels, restaurants and retailers to support hospital workers, medical professionals, firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement officers and National Guard by providing them with special offers to makes their days a little easier.
The program includes local restaurants such as Bulla Gastrobar, Divino Ceviche, and Pollo Tropical, which have been offering 50 percent off to all front-line and first responders. National brands like Krispy Kreme are offering free donuts while local Starbucks' are offering free coffee. Sweetgreen has been delivering free salads to local hospitals and Crocs has donated a free pair of shoes to healthcare workers. Miami Salutes provides a compiled, updated list of special offers on the GMCVB’s website.
“Our community is indebted to the heroic medical professionals, police officers, firefighters, military personnel and essential workers fighting to keep our communities safe from COVID-19,” says Miami-Dade County Commissioner and Chair of Miami-Dade County’s Military Affairs Board Jose “Pepe” Diaz. “It is wonderful to see businesses show their appreciation to these workers for their service and loyal dedication, even though many may be going through their own difficult times right now. This program is a testament to the spirit of Miami-Dade County’s community, which will help us all get through this.”
Miami Salutes is just one of several programs that the GMCVB has launched in response to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. Miami Eats was created to support local restaurants by promoting delivery and take-out options for locals. Hotels for Essential Lodgers, meanwhile, was created to keep the hospitality industry afloat by providing accommodations for essential workers who did not want to risk potentially spreading the virus to family or roommates. The GMCVB also set up the Help for Tourism webpage to provide the industry a look at how to secure assistance.
Additionally, the GMCVB has partnered with United Way of Miami-Dade, Miami Herald/Nuevo Herald, Health Foundation of South Florida and The Miami Foundation to create a fund to support hospitality workers and their families with emergency needs including food, supplies, utilities, rent/mortgage assistance and micro-grants.
