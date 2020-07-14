Grenada Reopens August 1 With Tiered Traveler Restrictions
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti July 14, 2020
When it reopens to foreign travelers on August 1, the stipulations for entry into Grenada will vary according to passengers’ point-of-origin. And, while they aren’t banned, it won’t be easy for Americans to visit at this time.
Rules for entry and freedom of movement once inside the country will be based on the current transmission levels and epidemiological data corresponding to visitors’ origin points. Categorization is fairly simple, with countries falling into one of three tiers: low-risk, medium-risk, and high-risk.
Given that it has the most COVID-19 cases in the world and new infections are on the rise, the United States is classified as high-risk, according to The Points Guy.
A Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation press release, published by NOW Grenada, announced that all inbound travelers are first required to complete, sign and submit a Health Declaration Form, and download and register on Grenada’s Contact Tracing App, both of which will be found on the Ministry’s website. Failing to download and adhere to the requirements of the App will result in a fine of $1,000 or one year in prison.
All travelers are also, it clearly states, responsible for paying all costs related to their trip, including the costs of COVID-19 testing and potential quarantine accommodations. Non-nationals are encouraged to have travel insurance that will cover COVID-19-related costs; otherwise, they’re required to assume direct responsibility for any such expenses. While paid for by the tourist, any quarantine accommodations (as needed) must be Ministry of Health-approved.
Low-Risk:
Travelers coming from countries and regions “where there is no known community transmission or where the epidemiology of the region is considered favorable” (e.g., CARICOM countries) will be permitted entry to Grenada, pending a mandatory COVID-19 Rapid Test to be performed upon arrival.
- Those testing negative will be allowed through to Grenada and enjoy total freedom of movement.
- Anyone testing positive on the Rapid Test will be tested again through a swab/PCR test, and must quarantine for two to four days in approved accommodations while they await their test results.
- A negative PCR test result will release the person from quarantine and enjoy complete freedom of movement.
- A positive PCR test result will obligate them to remain quarantined for up to fourteen days or until they test negative on PCR, subject to the discretion of the Grenadian health officials.
Medium-Risk:
Persons coming from Canada, the U.K. and other E.U. countries, where there are “active, but manageable transmission” levels have a few more restrictions place upon them. These travelers must present a certified copy of their negative PCR test results, dated no more than seven days prior to departure. They’ll also undergo a Rapid Test upon arrival in Grenada at the airport.
- Those testing negative will be allowed entry and may proceed to their approved accommodations, enjoying “limited movement” during their stay.
- Those testing positive on the Rapid Test will be tested a second time using a swab/PCR test, and must quarantine for two to four days in approved accommodations while they await their test results.
- A negative PCR test result will release the person from quarantine, after which they can go to their accommodations and enjoy “limited movement” while in the country.
- A positive PCR test result will mean they must remain quarantined for up to fourteen days or until they test negative on PCR, subject to the discretion of the Grenadian health officials.
High-Risk:
Currently, only chartered flights are being accepted into Grenada for passengers proceeding from countries where there is “active and widespread transmission”, including the U.S. Such travelers are uniformly required to adhere to a fourteen-day quarantine period upon arrival.
- All visitors from high-risk areas must have a certified copy of a negative PCR test, dated no more than 7 days prior to arrival.
- All must undergo a PCR test on arrival at the airport, or within 48 hours of arrival, and await their results under quarantine at approved accommodations.
- All arrivals coming from “Red Zones” must submit to mandatory quarantine a state-approved state facility for up to fourteen days, subject to the discretion of the Grenadian health officials.
For more information, visit covid19.gov.gd.
