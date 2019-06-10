Hawaii Allots $13 Million to Repair Waikiki Beach
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 10, 2019
Hawaiian officials announced a new state budget Sunday that includes an estimated $13 million to fund repairs at the popular tourist destination, Waikiki Beach.
According to The Associated Press, the Hawaii Legislature approved the funding to repair the crumbling Royal Hawaiian seawall and other man-made structures at the most visited beach in the state.
The money will be used to reinforce the Royal Hawaiian seawall between the Waikiki Sheraton and Royal Hawaiian hotels, as well as return the seawall to Kuhio Beach, which officials say has been failing for years.
“This is the largest appropriation for beach improvements on Oahu in recent memory,” University of Hawaii’s Dolan Eversole told The AP. “It allows us to move forward on several projects that have been discussed on and off for decades.”
The Waikiki Beach project is slated to begin in late summer or early fall and is fully supported by the Hawaii Tourism Authority. The beach is a key attraction for Oahu, which welcomed more than 5.9 million visitors, or about 60 percent of the state's 10 million visitors last year.
“Today, it is one of the most renowned beaches in the world and is also tremendously important to the Hawaii brand image,” Hawaii Tourism Authority President Chris Tatum said in a statement.
