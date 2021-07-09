Hawaii, CLEAR Partner To Expand Safe Travels Program Across Mainland US
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 09, 2021
Traveling to Hawaii just got easier thanks to a new partnership between CLEAR and the Aloha State.
On Friday, CLEAR announced the expansion of its Health Pass technology for COVID-19 test screening and vaccine verification for all Hawaii-bound travelers through the state's Safe Travels program. Starting July 9, travelers over the age of 18 flying from every U.S. mainland airport and on any airline can take advantage of CLEAR's Health Pass for arrival in all Hawaiian airports to quickly and easily bypass the state's 10-day quarantine period.
The CLEAR mobile app and Health Pass feature are free and easy to use from the convenience of your phone. Travelers simply add their negative COVID-19 test result or vaccine verification to their Health Pass and then visit Hawaii's Safe Travels website to apply for a quarantine exception by linking to their completed CLEAR Health Pass.
Once at the boarding gate, an airline employee will scan the HI QR Code to confirm that all entry requirements are met. Some airlines will provide passengers with a wristband to expedite arrivals procedures in Hawaii. Other travelers will be screened upon arrival in Hawaii.
"Safe travel is important for our residents and visitors, and CLEAR offers travelers an additional convenient and secure option for providing vaccination and pre-travel testing verification for those returning home or coming to Hawaii for work or vacation," Hawaii Gov. David Ige said in a statement.
"We are excited to expand our partnership with Hawaii and its Safe Travels program," added CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "CLEAR's mission is to provide people with safe and frictionless experiences, and with this new expansion, showing proof of vaccination and enjoying the Aloha state just got much easier."
As of July 8, fully vaccinated visitors to Hawaii from the U.S. and its territories are also exempted from COVID-19 testing requirements with proof of vaccination.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Hawaii
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS