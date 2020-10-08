Hawaii Moving Forward With COVID-19 Testing Program Despite Resistance
October 08, 2020
Hawaii’s previously announced pre-travel COVID-19 testing program is being met with resistance as local officials voice concerns over possible loopholes that could lead to another coronavirus outbreak, according to The Associated Press.
The state’s testing program is scheduled to launch on October 15 and will allow Hawaii-bound travelers who provide negative virus test results within 72 hours of arrival to avoid the mandatory14-day quarantine.
Hawaii’s Economic Development, Tourism and Technology chairman and State Senator Glenn Wakai said one of the major problems is that tests are not mandatory for all, as travelers can still opt to quarantine for two weeks instead of taking a COVID-19 test.
As a result, people who test negative may be exposed to coronavirus-positive travelers on the flight to Hawaii. For a community that experienced a 10-percent spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases during the summer when local restrictions were eased, officials don’t want to experience another wave.
“They’re going to come here with this false sense of belief that, ‘Hey, I got tested, Hawaii, I’m clean. Here’s my paperwork. Let me enjoy my Hawaiian vacation,’ not knowing that the person in seat B on a five-hour flight gave them the coronavirus,” Wakai told The AP.
Wakai believes that since the tourism-dependent state is already struggling due to the coronavirus-related travel restrictions, another potential outbreak could “spell economic disaster” for Hawaii.
With the state reporting one of the nation’s highest unemployment rates due to the ongoing pandemic, many officials view the pre-travel testing plan as the best way to add a layer of protection while kickstarting the economy.
