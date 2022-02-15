Last updated: 11:20 AM ET, Tue February 15 2022

How to Win A Luxury Trip to the Bahamas

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism

Caerula Mar Club
Private Villa at Caerula Mar Club. (photo via Caerula Mar Club)

There’s a new way to enjoy a luxurious trip to the Bahamas without paying for any of it, with a new sweepstakes courtesy of The Bahamas, the Caerula Mar Club and luxury home fragrance brand Homesick.

The Ultimate Bahamas Escape sweepstakes offers one lucky winner and a guest a free four-day, three-night stay at the Caerula Mar Club on South Andros, Bahamas.

The winner and guest will also receive a $500 credit to apply towards airfare and a limited-edition Homesick Bahamas candle, valued at $2,234. The winner will be chosen on February 28, 2022 and will be notified by email.

Applicants can enter the sweepstakes provided they are eighteen years old or older. They can fill out the application using their email, their first and last name and their mobile phone number. Applicants must also agree to the official rules and conditions to enter, which includes email communications from Homesick, The Bahamas and Caerula Mar club.

Those who wish to apply can do so here.

