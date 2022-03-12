Jamaica Adds New Nonstop Service from American Airlines
Destination & Tourism American Airlines Lauren Bowman March 12, 2022
For residents near Austin, Texas wanting to visit Jamaica this summer, American Airlines is making their route even easier by offering nonstop service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport.
Service begins on June 4, 2022, with nonstop flights every Saturday.
“We are very pleased to grow our valued partnership with American Airlines, the largest commercial passenger airline flying to Jamaica, through this new route,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica, Donovan White in a recent statement. “The new non-stop flight from Austin complements the carrier’s existing service out of Dallas Fort Worth and offers yet another convenient option for travelers to get to our island as of this summer.”
American Airlines provides the largest service of commercial passengers to Jamaica currently and has been operating flights to the country for 45 years. “It’s wonderful to see our long-standing partnership with American Airlines keep growing. We are looking forward to seeing more visitors arrive into Montego Bay with these new flights,” said Francine Carter Henry, Tour Operator and Airlines Manager, Jamaica Tourist Board in a recent statement.
Currently, Americans can travel nonstop to Jamaica on American Airlines from Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), Chicago (ORD), Boston (BOS), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW, and Charlotte (CLT).
Sponsored Content
For more information on American Airlines, Jamaica
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS