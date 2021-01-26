Jamaica Increases COVID-19 Testing Capacity
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke January 26, 2021
Jamaica is the latest Caribbean destination to expand its COVID-19 testing capacity in response to new requirements for both United States- and Canada-bound travelers.
Numerous hotels and resorts across the Caribbean island are already offering convenient on-site COVID-19 testing for guests, but the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Tourism are currently working to establish mobile testing facilities within the "resilient corridors" the country established last year.
Antigen and PCR tests will also be available at Montego Bay's Sangster International Airport and Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston as well as 10 private laboratories approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Jamaica Tourist Board announced Tuesday.
"We can confidently assure travelers that Jamaica's testing capacity will adequately meet the requirements for travel to the United States and Canada," Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, said in a statement.
"Jamaica is resilient. As we keep an eye toward other potential changes for international travelers, we are pleased with our destination-wide preparedness and the progress we have made to make COVID-19 testing even more accessible."
Check out visitjamaica.com/travelauthorization/testing-labs to view a complete list of approved laboratories.
