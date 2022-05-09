Japan’s Prime Minister Teases International Tourism Reopening
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 09, 2022
The Prime Minister of Japan announced that the country is considering reopening to international tourists in June.
According to The Independent, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke at an event in London and revealed health and government officials in Japan were considering options to ease border control protocols next month to align with other G7 nations.
The G7 nations, which include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, are open to international tourists. Kishida said the country has “eased border control measures significantly,” and would “introduce a smoother entry process similar to that of other G7 members.”
Currently, only business travelers, foreign workers and approved visitors are allowed into Japan, but they must still provide a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours, fill out the necessary health forms and acknowledge the country’s COVID-19 rules and regulations.
While details of the updated entry protocols or a specific opening date have yet to be confirmed, Japanese tour operators said the comments from the prime minister are enough to generate excitement.
Tour operator Simon King told The Independent the reopening of borders to non-essential international tourism is “something we have waited over two years for and something that can’t come soon enough.”
Last month, the Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel officially opened its door to the public, bringing the joy of the classic Disney film franchise to life. The 595-room, 11-story hotel is the fifth Disney-themed accommodation at Tokyo Disney and its first moderate-class resort.
The Toy Story Hotel has two wings, with one being themed after Buzz Lightyear and the other after Woody’s Roundup.
