Los Cabos Reopening Propelled by WTTC 'Safe Travels' Stamp
Destination & Tourism Los Cabos Tourism Board Patrick Clarke June 16, 2020
Los Cabos has begun a phased reopening upon receiving the World Travel & Tourism Council's (WTTC) "Safe Travels" stamp of approval recognizing the implementation of global standardized health and hygiene protocols in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mexican state of Baja California Sur recently rolled out a color-coded classification system for hotels, restaurants, bars, tour operators and convention centers, among other establishments, based on density and capacity levels in addition to the ability to follow proper social distancing protocols.
The color will indicate whether an establishment is operational and what level of safety it can offer.
"We congratulate Los Cabos for being part of this important initiative and helping us to reshape the new reality for the travel industry," said WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara in a statement. "Our guidelines' main objective is to build trust with all travelers. A future where travel is not only safe and secure but also provides authentic and meaningful experiences to all travelers is critical in our path forward."
According to the Los Cabos Tourism Board, the region is currently working with major airlines including American, Delta, Southwest and United to resume regular travel. The destination will begin welcoming flights from Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Dallas, Phoenix, Chicago, Charlotte and Houston as soon as Saturday, June 20.
Los Cabos will achieve another "important milestone" on July 4, when Eastern Airlines launches its first direct flight from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The flight between NYC and Los Cabos will operate twice a week.
"This flight marks an important milestone for the destination as we continue to work on increasing airlift from the East Coast of the United States for the summer and upcoming fall season," said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of Los Cabos Tourism Board, in a statement.
To celebrate the region's comeback, the Los Cabos Tourism Board is partnering with American Express to host a live concert with the Los Cabos Symphonic Orchestra overlooking the Bay of Cabo San Lucas at Sunset Monalisa on Sunday, June 21 at 8:00 p.m. MST. The concert can be streamed live at visitloscabos.travel.
Meanwhile, Esponda will join TravelPulse's Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan on the TravelPulse Podcast next week to provide additional insight into Los Cabos' reopening. Click here to listen and subscribe.
