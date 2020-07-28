Last updated: 10:50 AM ET, Tue July 28 2020

Mexican Tourism Hotspots Slowly Recovering From Coronavirus Impact

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood July 28, 2020

Los Cabos Tourism Board
PHOTO: Gearing up to surf. (photo via Los Cabos Tourism Board)

The Tourism Ministry of Quintana Roo announced the travel sector has taken a massive blow due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, including the loss of between $3-$3.5 billion in revenue.

According to Mexico News Daily, the viral pandemic shuttered hotels and other tourism-related businesses for months, but the regions of Quintana Roo and Baja California Sur began their phased reopening in June.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Harrington Mirror

Bermuda Invites Remote Workers to Become Island Residents for...

Destination & Tourism
Insight Vacations

Insight Vacations Introduces Small Private Group Journeys

Tour Operator
Amtrak Acela Express Train at Boston

Amtrak Expands Reserved Seating Amenity Option for Acela...

Car Rental & Rail
Southwest employee cleaning plane.

IATA Believes Aviation Industry Won’t Bounce Back Until ...

Airlines & Airports
China Southern Airline plane

Could US Airlines Follow China With ‘All You Can FlyR...

Airlines & Airports

Unfortunately, hotel and resort occupancy levels remain low and arrivals and departures at local airports are still well below pre-pandemic levels. Restaurants are operating at limited capacity due to social distancing guidelines and entertainment venues remain closed.

The beaches at the popular international travel destinations also remain relatively empty, as an ordinance passed in June bans locals from the sand and surf, instead restricting access to hotel and resort guests only.

Quintana Roo Tourism Minister Marisol Vanegas said that while the industry is slowly recovering, arrival numbers have been increasing in recent weeks and the numbers are expected to climb to around 60 percent capacity at hotels by December.

Los Cabos International Airport manager Francisco Villasenor said the facility is registering an estimated 600 domestic and American tourists per day. While the numbers are growing, hotel occupancy in the city is only about 20 percent.

The region also approved approximately 1,500 tour companies in their bids to reopen with updated health and safety protocols. Travelers are now able to enjoy diving, snorkeling, kayak and glass-bottom boat tours.

In addition, the Mexican Tourism Ministry passed a $507 million coronavirus stimulus package for hotel, travel agency and ground transportation companies to provide aid in a time of need.

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS