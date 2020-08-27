Mexico Tourism Hotspots’ COVID-19 Protocols: What Travelers Can Expect
The close of summer is approaching and many Americans who’ve missed out on their usual warm-weather vacations are eying idyllic destinations in Mexico—one of the countries that is open for tourism and allows U.S. arrivals by air—for one last hurrah before the season ends.
The only problem? There’s still a pandemic on, and people are universally wary of venturing far from home without knowing exactly what to expect in terms of the health protection and safety measures designed to shield folks from COVID-19.
Several of the most popular destinations along Mexico’s Pacific Coast (e.g., Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit) and in the Mexican Caribbean (e.g., Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya, Yucatan) have already earned the World Travel and Tourism Council WTTC’s ‘Safe Travels Stamp’ certification, awarded in recognition of their destination-wide adherence to the highest-level COVID-19 prevention protocols in the hospitality sector.
Resorts and hotels are also required to implement specific cleanliness and sanitation protocols established by the Mexican federal government, and monitored by local authorities; in addition to new measures outlines in their parent companies’ privately-created, comprehensive reopening strategies.
Many tourism boards and sector providers are also working to qualify for the Mexican Government’s newly-launched Clean Point Quality Seal V2020, designed for small- and medium-sized businesses related to hospitality. Los Cabos recently became the first destination in Mexico to partner with international standards organization Intertek Cristal to integrate its ‘Protek Destination Assurance’ program on top of protocols already in place.
So, what does a resort stay in Mexico’s most popular destinations currently look like? We asked a few travel professionals who have recently spent some time at Mexican beachside resorts about their experiences. All of them reported feeling safe, secure and able to relax during their trip; and relatively little inconvenience, especially as airports aren’t terribly busy right now and resorts are operating at maximum capacities of around 30 percent.
Upon Arrival:
Scott Lara—a.k.a. The Cruise Genius—traveled to the Mexican Caribbean at the end of July and said, “The airports have gone 110-percent COVID protection.” When he arrived in Cancun, the airport was nearly empty compared to pre-COVID times and its heightened disinfection efforts were immediately noticeable upon exiting the plane. He said, “the sanitation level is increased dramatically.”
The Cancun airport has also installed thermal cameras so that staff can discreetly monitor passengers for symptoms using only a laptop. “They could tell if you had a temperature as you’re walking by,” Lara explained. “And, there was a person in a full hazmat suit…who would pull somebody to the side if they had a fever,” which he noted he didn’t occur during his visit. Mask-wearing is also mandated at the airport and by the airlines individually. Nick Amin of Alpha Travel, told us travelers could be forced to pay a fine if they’re not wearing their face-coverings.
Royal Destinations travel advisor Jovi Welch shared that she was less than comfortable booking clients to Mexico until her recent firsthand experience in Cancun. Upon her arrival, she was, “very happy to see signs for social distancing. Customs was a breeze. I got my temperature scanned without even realizing at first.” Next, she found herself to be the sole occupant of a transfer to Hyatt Ziva Cancun. “They sanitized my hands and shoes prior to entering the vehicle, as well as my bags. My driver had on a mask, and kept it on the whole entire time,” she reported.
At Resorts:
Lara, Welch and Amin all reported that immediately upon arrival at their respective resorts, their temperatures were taken with forehead scanners, they were provided hand-sanitizer, and their luggage and shoes were again disinfected. All staff wore masks, hand-sanitizer dispensers were readily available all around the resort, and both guests and employees were observed to be using them throughout the day.
Hotels and resorts are currently operating at only 20 to 30 percent of their regular capacities to enable proper social distancing, which is being regulated throughout public spaces like restaurants, pools, beaches, fitness centers, lobbies, elevators and breezeways. Amin reported, “There are people cleaning the public areas constantly,” and guests are asked to step on sanitizing mats upon entering a new area.
Entering their accommodations, these advisors encountered some other new protection measures. Personal PPE safety kits, containing masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, were waiting in their rooms, along with toiletries and TV remotes that had been sanitized and sealed in plastic.
Welch found her room to have been thoroughly cleaned and spotless, with a safety seal on the door to indicate that no one had entered since her quarters were sanitized. Amin shared, “Due to the low occupancy in resorts, once a person checks out, housekeeping sanitizes the entire room and keeps it vacant for a minimum of 24 hours before it is assigned to another guest,” which fosters further peace-of-mind.
Dining Scene:
QR codes—which are scanned using your own mobile device to access electronic versions of menus, brochures, etc.—have replaced tangible versions at dining venues and when ordering room service. Welch, who happened to take advantage of the room service option, said, “everything was packaged in brown paper bags and disposable containers and utensils,” with contactless delivery outside of her door. “I still received a very warm greeting, and still felt the service was great, everything was just a bit distanced.”
At on-site restaurants, seating has been rearranged to accommodate social distancing protocols, though limited capacities mean it’s fairly easy to get in. Some resorts are encouraging guests to make reservations or select a particular timeframe or a seating group for their meals. Lara explained that, where he stayed at the TRS Coral Hotel at Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres, the resort's restaurants were open and available to guests on a rotation.
“Because they have fewer restaurants open and fewer staff, they need to make sure that there’s enough variety and enough staff to care for the people who’re going there. And, it didn’t bother me one bit.” Lara also shared that guests queued up with proper distancing in front of restaurants, where they are directed by staff to wash their hands, and are temperature-checked and doused with hand sanitizer prior to entering the dining areas.
Some buffet-style restaurants are still operating with newly-installed plexiglass barriers and staff-assisted service, instead of guests just helping themselves as they once did. Individually-portioned and packaged dishes are still available for a grab-and-go experience, and guests are also encouraged to take advantage of custom-cooking stations or opt for the a-la-carte ordering option that’s also available.
Amin also observed that poolside food and beverage service at Hyatt Ziva Cancun has been ramped up, alleviating the urge for guests to congregate at bars. Other venues, such as lounges and theatres, where many people might gather in one area, remain closed at this time, per Mexican federal government regulations. Amin reported that outside of resorts in Cancun, many businesses within the main Hotel Zone are still shuttered.
A Consensus:
All three of the travel advisors we spoke with had nothing but positive things to say about their recent experiences in Mexico, even if they’d felt a little trepidatious prior to their travels.
"After my stay, I felt extremely comfortable sending my clients to Mexico,” said Welch. “Since then I’ve booked over ten last-minute vacations, and every one of them said how much of a great and safe experience that they had. I can’t speak for all destinations, but what I can say is: If you are ready to take a family vacation, bae-cation, a girls trip, guys getaway, or even travel solo, Mexico is the place to be!”
Lara loved his late-July stay in Costa Mujeres, saying, “It was absolutely, positively perfect in terms of cleanliness and COVID prevention. I’m just blown away.” Coming home to his family, which includes very young grandchildren, he said he felt confident that his personal safety had been protected and that his health hadn’t been compromised by his visit to Mexico.
“I would highly recommend [it to] anybody, with three caveats,” Lara summarized. “Number one, make sure you realize it’s different now, at the airport and in airplanes, and in the resorts; consumers need to realize there are changes and we need to comply with those changes. Number two, please have a good immune system, if you’re immune-compromised in any way, I would not advise any of my clients or anyone in my audience to travel now—I just wouldn’t recommend it. Number three, just be prepared for a good time and whatever changes there are, especially at a resort…all of us have got to stay in our lanes and comply. If we do that, everything will be fine.”
Echoing that sentiment, Amin offered his own take on traveling in the COVID-19 era, which was that, “until there is a cure for this pandemic, unfortunately, this is the new norm. It is coming down to every individual taking personal responsibility on how they go about their daily lives. As long as one takes all the necessary precautions—face masks, social distancing and sanitizing—geography does not really matter.”
