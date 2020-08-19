Los Cabos Further Enhances Health and Safety for Travelers
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti August 19, 2020
Los Cabos continues to prioritize and heighten health and safety efforts as part of its broader phased reopening plan, and in line with its newly-named “A Safer Way to Get Away” (#LosCabosWithCare) initiative.
The Los Cabos Tourism Board today announced its new partnership with Intertek Cristal—a market-leading, global health, safety, quality and security risk-management firm whose specialty serving the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.
Faced with the challenges of COVID-19, the collaboration’s purpose is to support continuous enhancement Los Cabos’ health and safety standards using Intertek Cristal's ‘Protek Destination Assurance’ program, including the POSI-Check audit system, which was created amid the pandemic specifically to address the Prevention of the Spread of Infection (POSI).
Los Cabos is the first destination in all of Mexico to engage quality-assurance leader Intertek Cristal to implement the Protek Destination Assurance program. Intertek established the program explicitly to support the hospitality industry over the coming weeks and months while the world works to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has had an immense impact on the travel and tourism industry, but as Los Cabos and destinations around the world recover, continuing to implement and improve health and safety protocols is critical,” said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board. “Los Cabos' partnership with Intertek Cristal will help the destination to continue moving forward in providing a quality and safe experience to all visitors."
Through Destination Assurance, Los Cabos can ensure that all tourism partners and operators have the tools they need to maintain a level of POSI control in any environment, destination-wide. It also answers the important aspect of providing visible verification of the high safety standards being upheld at any given property or outlet that consumers might visit.
"We're honored to be working with the Los Cabos Tourism Board on their efforts to bring assurance to the travel industry with their 'A Safer Way to Get Away' #LosCabosWithCare program,” said CEO of Intertek Cristal, Stephen Tate. “With Intertek's 120-plus years of providing assurance to businesses and consumers alike, we continue our mission to making the world a better and safer place alongside organizations like the Los Cabos Tourism Board. Our Destination Assurance program was designed to support the tourism industry as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, while also providing assurance to travelers moving forward."
Los Cabos, which began its phased reopening on June 15, also recently received World Travel & Tourism Council's (WTTC) freshly-minted ‘Safe Travels’ Stamp, recognizing the implementation of WTTC's standardized health and hygiene protocols across the entire destination. The Tourism Board is presently working with local businesses in helping them to qualify for the Mexican federal government's own "Clean Point" (Punto Limpio) certification, which verifies strict adherence to its own hygiene protocols.
For more information, visit visitloscabos.travel.
