Nayarit, Mexico Seeking To Attract More Visitors From California
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff September 27, 2022
In order to attract more visitors from California, Nayarit’s Ministry of Tourism organized during the weekend two presentations in San Diego.
As part of the Puente a México (Bridge to Mexico) tourism promotion project, on Saturday, September 24, the Mexican state of Nayarit, with its breathtaking architecture, beautiful landscapes, nature, and beaches, was featured at the Consulate General of Mexico.
“For us, this is very important because it gives us the possibility to invite Californians to live the best experience and appreciate beautiful landscapes, taste our cuisine and enjoy our beaches and emblematic places," pointed out Nayarit’s secretary of Tourism, Juan Enrique Suárez del Real Tostado.
It was a free admission event, where regional handcrafts, photographs, and traditional clothing were appreciated by thousands of passers-by, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Also taking place on Saturday, September 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nayarit had a booth to display Huichol art, crafts & textiles, in Little Italy´s Farmers' Market
Puente a México allowed hundreds of San Diegans to discover Nayarit as an outstanding tourism destination through exhibitions, and regional food and beverage tastings.
San Diego, home of the exclusive Cross Border Express (CBX) pedestrian bridge, that connects 39 destinations in Mexico, is considered the first gateway to California, one of the most attractive tourist markets worldwide.
"We are very excited to present Nayarit and its majestic tourist destinations. For the very first time, Nayarit is present in this famous ''Farmers´ Market'' in San Diego; it is a pleasure to share with San Diegans a little of what our Mexican State represents, highlighting the great history that unites us”, said the secretary of Tourism.
Sunday, September 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the "House of Mexico" in Balboa Park, Nayarit exhibited handcrafts, photographs, maps, and traditional clothing.
Puente a México was officially inaugurated on June 25 and has had the participation of Baja California and Yucatán in previous editions.
