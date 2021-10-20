Last updated: 11:37 AM ET, Wed October 20 2021

New Data Highlights Caribbean’s Growing Tourism Recovery

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood October 20, 2021

Caribbean views from a cruise ship
Caribbean views from a cruise ship (Photo by Theresa Norton)

New data suggest the Caribbean’s travel and tourism industries are recovering at a faster rate than any other region in the world.

According to research from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the Caribbean’s contribution to GDP is expected to rise more than 47 percent this year (an increase of an estimated $12 billion), compared to just 30.7 percent globally.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Excellence Oyster Bay, Trelawny, Falmouth, Jamaica

Strong Airline Data Supports Jamaica Tourism Growth

Makena Secret Beach at sunset in Maui, Hawaii.

Hawaii to Invite Non-Essential Domestic Travelers Back in...

Louisiana Parade Float

Louisiana Tourism Office to Debut Float at Macy’s...

Times Square in New York on a rainy night. (schalkm / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

NYC & Company Launches Next Tourist Video

The study found that Caribbean countries and territories are benefiting from relaxed travel restrictions and low infection rates when compared to other regions, a combination that has boosted international spending.

While the Caribbean continues its strong recovery, the travel and tourism industries are still down from 2019, when the area accounted for more than 14 percent of the region’s GDP and contributed $58 billion to the economy.

“Our research clearly shows that while the global Travel & Tourism sector is slowly beginning to recover from the ravages of COVID-19, the Caribbean is recovering much faster than any other region,” WTTC President Julia Simpson said.

“Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic stole almost a quarter of all Travel & Tourism jobs from the region but due to a significant increase in international and domestic spend, both jobs and GDP are on the rise,” Simpson continued.

At its current rate of recovery, the WTTC revealed the Caribbean’s travel and tourism industries could see a further year-on-year rise of 28.7 percent in 2022, representing a boost of $10 billion.

Data also suggests international visitor spending across the region could see a year-on-year rise of 61.7 percent in 2021, ahead of domestic spend which could witness an increase of 52.6 percent. Next year, international spending is expected to rise 43.1 percent.

For more information on Caribbean

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Excellence Oyster Bay, Trelawny, Falmouth, Jamaica

Strong Airline Data Supports Jamaica Tourism Growth

Los Cabos Reports Stellar Third-Quarter Tourism Numbers

Empire State Building Offers New Engagement Package

gallery icon 10 Most Instagrammable Leaf-Peeping Spots in the US

Fall Family Fun in Central New York

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS