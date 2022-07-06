New York City’s Annual Restaurant Week Opens for Bookings
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey July 06, 2022
Reservations for New York City’s 30th annual of NYC Restaurant Week are now open and can be booked for dining experiences from July 18 through Aug. 21 at nycgo.com/restaurantweek, NYC & Company said.
The event, which is sponsored by Mastercard, will include 600 restaurants featuring 60 cuisines in the city’s five boroughs for $30, $45 or $60.
“For 30 years, the program has offered exceptional deals to diners while also lifting and celebrating the restaurant community across all five boroughs, underscoring the truly authentic dining scene offered only in New York City," said NYC & Company President Fred Dixon.
This year’s event will feature 14 restaurants that were a part of the debut of NYC Restaurant Week in 1992, including Baretta, Carmine’s (Upper West Side), Dock’s Oyster Bar, Gage & Tollner, Gallagher’s Steak House, The Palm, Sardi’s, Shun Lee West, Sylvia’s, Tavern on the Green, Tribeca Grill, The Russian Tea Room, Union Square Cafe, and Victor’s Cafe.
Mastercard cardholders who preregister are privy to a $10 statement on each transaction of $45 or more for up to three transactions, totaling a $30 rebate through July 31.
“Bringing visitors and locals a meaningful way to experience world-class dining in New York City is truly priceless,” said Rustom Dastoor, Mastercard’s executive vice president of North America marketing & communications.
