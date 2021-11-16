NYC & Company Promotes Holiday Travel
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey November 16, 2021
For the first time in two years, and on the heels of the return of international travelers, locals and visitors alike will be able to experience the full range of festivities in New York City’s five boroughs during the holiday season.
To promote the holidays NYC & Company unveiled a television commercial – “It’s Time for New York City” – which puts the spotlight on Macy’s Herald Square, Rockefeller Center’s The Rink and Christmas Tree, Bloomingdales, Lincoln Center, THE Apollo Theater, the Bryant Park Holiday Market, NYC Winter Lantern Festival, Radio City Rockettes, and much more.
The television spot also includes a rendition of “New York, New York” by Brooklyn-based singer Lindsay Lucas.
“A visit to New York City during the holidays is unparalleled, and we’re thrilled to once again welcome travelers from around the world,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon.
“New experiences, annual events and iconic traditions across the five boroughs, coupled with the timely reopening of US international borders, emphasize that ‘It’s Time for New York City’ this holiday season.”
For information on the full slate of holiday activities in New York City, visit the NYC & Company website.
