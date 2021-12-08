NYC & Company Unveils Asian Content Hub
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey December 08, 2021
As New York City’s Asian population continues to grow, NYC & Company unveiled a new content hub – The Asian Experience in New York City – which puts the spotlight on Asian communities throughout the destination’s five boroughs.
The Asian population in New York City continues to be the fastest-growing major race and ethnic group, accounting for approximately 14 percent of the city’s population,” NYC Company said.
“New York is the Asian community’s second largest home in the U.S.”
The new hub will include information on such Asian communities as Koreatown, Chinatown, Sunset Park and Flushing; culture guides; Asian-owned restaurants and businesses and more.
It will also include content on annual celebrations, including the Lunar New Year and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
“Support for the Asian community is crucial and has always been at the forefront of our efforts at NYC & Company,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company.
“As the second-largest home in the U.S. for the Asian community, we’re pleased to now offer a centralized content hub that provides locals and visitors with resources to explore, celebrate and support the vibrant Asian neighborhoods and communities across the city that are a fundamental piece of New York City’s essence.”
