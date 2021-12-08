Last updated: 05:09 PM ET, Wed December 08 2021

NYC & Company Unveils Asian Content Hub

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey December 08, 2021

New York City's Chinatown.
New York City's Chinatown. (photo via NYC & Company)

As New York City’s Asian population continues to grow, NYC & Company unveiled a new content hub – The Asian Experience in New York City – which puts the spotlight on Asian communities throughout the destination’s five boroughs.

The Asian population in New York City continues to be the fastest-growing major race and ethnic group, accounting for approximately 14 percent of the city’s population,” NYC Company said.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
The exterior of the voco St. Augustine

Travelers Are Putting a Focus on High-Quality Service

Hyatt introduces digital room keys, Hyatt partners with apple wallet, apple wallet room keys

Hyatt Launches Room Keys in Apple Wallet at Six US Hotels

friends, traveling, diversity

US Travel Association Partners With Tourism Diversity Matters

PHOTO: Las Vegas Skyline at Dusk (photo via welcomia / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Stars Coming Back to Las Vegas as John Legend Is Latest To...

“New York is the Asian community’s second largest home in the U.S.”

The new hub will include information on such Asian communities as Koreatown, Chinatown, Sunset Park and Flushing; culture guides; Asian-owned restaurants and businesses and more.

It will also include content on annual celebrations, including the Lunar New Year and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

“Support for the Asian community is crucial and has always been at the forefront of our efforts at NYC & Company,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company.

“As the second-largest home in the U.S. for the Asian community, we’re pleased to now offer a centralized content hub that provides locals and visitors with resources to explore, celebrate and support the vibrant Asian neighborhoods and communities across the city that are a fundamental piece of New York City’s essence.”

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
PHOTO: Las Vegas Skyline at Dusk (photo via welcomia / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Stars Coming Back to Las Vegas as John Legend Is Latest To...

Change at the Forefront of Caribbean Travel

Antarctica’s Rise in Popularity

Puerto Rico Is Giving Away a New Year’s Eve Vacation

UK To Require Pre-Travel Testing Regardless of Vaccination Status

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS