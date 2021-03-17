Last updated: 01:00 PM ET, Wed March 17 2021

Panama Is Open To Tourists: What You Need To Know

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz March 17, 2021

Ship passing through the Panama Canal.
PHOTO: Ship passing through the Panama Canal. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Daniel Lange)

Panama officially reopened to tourists last month, citing incredibly low rates of positive COVID-19 results and one of the best vaccination rates in Central America, but travelers should still be aware of proper pandemic procedures while traveling to Panama.

Travelers must have a negative COVID-19 test result 48 hours prior to entry into the country. This can be either a rapid antigen test or PCR test. If travelers are unable to get tested before their flight, they can purchase a rapid antigen test for $50 at Tocumen International Airport.

Everyone with a negative COVID-19 test does not have to quarantine for fourteen days, except travelers from South Africa and the U.K.

Masks are required in all public spaces. While travelers have free access to travel throughout Panama, they are asked to return to their accommodations by 10:00 p.m., as there is a night curfew throughout the entire country that goes into effect at 10:00 p.m. and ends at 4:00 a.m.

Hotels can operate with their regular services, with beach, pool and restaurant access. Beaches and National Parks are open every day from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There are several hotels that are open or will be opening that offer free antigen tests on-property for guests staying a minimum of five nights or more.

Travelers can stay at the InterContinental Miramar Panama in Panama City’s downtown area or the Westin Playa Bonita resort prior to April, 2021. The Westin Panama and the Dreams Playa Bonita will reopen in April. For stays close to the airport, the Crowne Plaza Airport is a great option.

“The hotel industry has had to move forward, reinvest, prepare and initiate a return process with the promotion of the destination. In Panama City we are ready to serve tourists who visit us, under all biosecurity measures that will complement their experience from arrival at the destination as well as at the hotels,” Herman Bern Jr., President of Bern Hotels & Resorts, Panama City, Panama.

For more information about traveling to Panama, please visit VisitPanama.com.

