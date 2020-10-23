Peru Announces Resumption of Flights to US, Reopening of Machu Picchu
October 23, 2020
Officials in Peru announced the launch of a new awareness campaign to gradually reactive tourism in the country.
The government’s Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERU) is working with the private sector on biosafety protocols to guarantee the health of arriving travelers.
Recently, Peru received the Safe Travels seal from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), a certification endorsed by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
International flights of up to eight hours long will be allowed from 25 cities to Lima, including six in the United States, beginning on November 1. U.S. cities include Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Miami, Houston and Atlanta.
As for Machu Picchu, the historic site is scheduled to open on November 1 at 30 percent capacity, with other museums and archaeological sites already reopened in October at 50 percent capacity.
Foreign travelers are allowed to arrive in Peru without quarantine if they can provide a negative COVID-19 molecular test (PCR) and meet the strict biosecurity measures in place.
