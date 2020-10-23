Last updated: 02:01 PM ET, Fri October 23 2020

Peru Announces Resumption of Flights to US, Reopening of Machu Picchu

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood October 23, 2020

Machu Picchu, Peru
PHOTO: Machu Picchu, Peru. (Photo by Lauren Breedlove)

Officials in Peru announced the launch of a new awareness campaign to gradually reactive tourism in the country.

The government’s Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERU) is working with the private sector on biosafety protocols to guarantee the health of arriving travelers.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Magnificent Cities of Central & Eastern Europe featuring Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Budapest, Krakow & Warsaw

What Rick Steves Says About the Future of European Travel

AIDAblu cruise ship

Cruise Lines Banning Passengers Violating COVID-19 Rules

The Cromwell, Las Vegas

First Adults-Only Resort on the Las Vegas Strip to Reopen

The silhouette of a passenger plane flying in sunset. (Photo via manop1984 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Officials Work to Create Air Bridge Between the US and UK

Recently, Peru received the Safe Travels seal from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), a certification endorsed by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

International flights of up to eight hours long will be allowed from 25 cities to Lima, including six in the United States, beginning on November 1. U.S. cities include Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Miami, Houston and Atlanta.

As for Machu Picchu, the historic site is scheduled to open on November 1 at 30 percent capacity, with other museums and archaeological sites already reopened in October at 50 percent capacity.

Foreign travelers are allowed to arrive in Peru without quarantine if they can provide a negative COVID-19 molecular test (PCR) and meet the strict biosecurity measures in place.

For more information on Peru

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
A couple enjoying Bali, Indonesia

The World's 10 Most Popular Honeymoon Destinations

Mexico Passes Law Guaranteeing Free Beach Access

One World Observatory Atop Freedom Tower to Reopen

Cayman Islands Launches Global Citizen Remote Work Program

St. Kitts & Nevis Traveler Requirements Upon October 31 Reopening

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS