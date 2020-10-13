Machu Picchu Reopens for a Single Tourist Stranded in Peru
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti October 13, 2020
When 26-year-old Jesse Katayama embarked upon his dream Peruvian vacation, he hadn’t counted on the far-reaching effects of COVID-19. When he touched down in Aguas Calientes on March 14, Katayama was ready with his permit and entry ticket to visit Machu Picchu on March 16—the very day the Peruvian government chose to close the UNESCO World Heritage site.
Like many other travelers who happened to be abroad when the pandemic officially took hold and borders began abruptly slamming shut, Katayama found himself stranded in Peru. But, he made the best of this unexpected turn of events, exploring other local attractions like Putucusi Mountain and the Calientes Waterfalls, though continued border closures prevented him from visiting neighboring South American countries.
Instead, he settled in and took up temporary residence in Aguas Calientes, where’s he’s been renting a small room and living like a local for the past seven months. A boxing instructor back at home, Katayama taught boxing classes to some of the local children and found himself making new friends around town. He hopes to open his own boxing gym upon his return to Osaka, so he’s used his months in lockdown to practice his moves.
"I go to run every morning and I could see Machu Picchu afar in distance," Katayama told CNN. "I thought I would never make it to Machu Picchu as I was expecting it won't open within this year. but I was OK with it because I had a great time here."
With his funds running low, it finally looked as though he’d have to head back to Japan without having gotten to see Machu Picchu up close. Then, a local tour operator called Andean Roots Peru stepped in and obtained special permission from the national Ministry of Culture for Katayama to enter to the site.
Through this stroke of luck, he got to experience having the iconic Incan citadel (normally crowded with visitors) all to himself. He was escorted by the site’s chief, Jose Bastante, and two photographers who came along to document the singular experience. "The Japanese citizen has entered together with our head of the park so that he can do this before returning to his country," Peru's Minister of Culture Alejandro Neyra told reporters.
Katayama posted to Instagram, saying, "I thought I never make it (to Machu Picchu), but everyone asked the government and the town and they gave me super special permission," adding, "Peruvians are soooo kind. Thank you soooo much!"
He plans to travel home on October 16 but told CNN that he would definitely miss his temporary home and the people he’s befriended in Aguas Calientes. "I will definitely cry," Katayama said. "These seven months have been very special to me. I have discovered a new part of me."
For more information on Peru
For more Features & Advice News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS