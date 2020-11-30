Last updated: 03:05 PM ET, Mon November 30 2020

Peru Focuses Reopening on Sustainable Travel

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz November 30, 2020

The majestic Machu Picchu, Peru. (Photo via SL_Photography / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
The majestic Machu Picchu, Peru. (Photo via SL_Photography / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

After Machu Picchu’s reopening on November 1, 2020, Peru’s most iconic landmark became the second most-searched Wonder of the World on Google.

The archeological park, as well as the city of Cusco and the Valley of the Sun have received the Safe Travels stamp from Peru’s Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Rocio Barrios, a sign of hope and economic recovery for the country’s tourism industry. The award-winning Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel is also slated to reopen on December 23, just in time for Christmas.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Eco-Friendly Travel
Preferred Hotels Group

Preferred Hotel Group, Inc. Announces New Beyond Green Brand

Quark Expeditions

The Sustainability Mission

Costa Smeralda undergoes LNG bunkering operation in Italy.

Costa Cruises Completes First LNG Bunkering Operation in Italy

InterContinental Dubai Festival City

IHG Hotels & Resorts Featured in Season 3 of 'TomorrowR...

The country’s tourism campaign, Dream then Travel, focuses on the reopening, but also on a key aspect of the travel and tourism industry in the country: sustainability.

Sustainability has been an important aspect of Peruvian culture for centuries. Deserts, mountains, beaches, rainforests: Peru is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, and more than 17% of it is protected land. Today, it is used to help preserve not only the naturally rich biodiversity but to preserve the local cultures, as well.

The tourism board, PromPeru, issued a new information guide highlighting the various eco-tourism opportunities and experiences unique to Peru.

Take a look and discover and discover how the historically important and incredibly delicious cacao is grown, or learn about the more than 1,800 species of birds that call Peru home.

For more information, please visit YourPerfectPeru.com.

For more information on Peru

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Trinidad bamboo forest

Trinidad Launches Traveler Website

gallery icon Top International Destinations Trending for Christmas 2020

Ireland Updates Its Travel Restrictions, Offers Test-To-Release Option

Hawaii’s Offering Incentives to Attract Longer-Stay Remote Workers

Kauai Drops Out of Hawaii’s Pre-Travel Testing Program

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS