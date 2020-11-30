Peru Focuses Reopening on Sustainable Travel
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz November 30, 2020
After Machu Picchu’s reopening on November 1, 2020, Peru’s most iconic landmark became the second most-searched Wonder of the World on Google.
The archeological park, as well as the city of Cusco and the Valley of the Sun have received the Safe Travels stamp from Peru’s Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Rocio Barrios, a sign of hope and economic recovery for the country’s tourism industry. The award-winning Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel is also slated to reopen on December 23, just in time for Christmas.
The country’s tourism campaign, Dream then Travel, focuses on the reopening, but also on a key aspect of the travel and tourism industry in the country: sustainability.
Sustainability has been an important aspect of Peruvian culture for centuries. Deserts, mountains, beaches, rainforests: Peru is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, and more than 17% of it is protected land. Today, it is used to help preserve not only the naturally rich biodiversity but to preserve the local cultures, as well.
The tourism board, PromPeru, issued a new information guide highlighting the various eco-tourism opportunities and experiences unique to Peru.
Take a look and discover and discover how the historically important and incredibly delicious cacao is grown, or learn about the more than 1,800 species of birds that call Peru home.
For more information, please visit YourPerfectPeru.com.
