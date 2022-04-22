Last updated: 01:20 PM ET, Fri April 22 2022

Peru Positioning Itself as an Award-Winning Sustainable Destination for 2022

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz April 22, 2022

A three-toed sloth in the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in Peru. (photo via Javier Dinten Fernandez / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Peru is a bucket-list destination. While it’s most known as the home of the Incan ruins that include Machu Picchu, it’s also home to the Peruvian Amazon, as well as incredible surfing, culinary and sustainable delights.

Over the course of the pandemic, Peru has proven that it remains a destination on the precipice of a tourism boom, winning several awards and recognitions. Its beaches in Paracas were recently named one of Conde Nast’s 50 most beautiful places in the world, while its exhibit at the Expo 2020 Dubai won the people’s choice award. The pavilion took home another award for Best Exhibition Design.

Rendering of Peru's award-winning exhibit at the Expo 2020 Dubai. (photo via Peru Travel)

In-destination, Peru’s also been recognized as one of the ten most fascinating countries in the world for surfing by Lonely Planet. With over 2,000 km or over 1,200 miles of Pacific coastline, true surf-lovers can enjoy its warm climate and great surfing conditions.

During the Green Destinations Story Awards (ITB Berlin, 2022), Peru was recognized for three of its sustainable destination success stories: Tingo Maria National Park, Colca Canyon and the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, which is home to over 1,000 animal species, one of which is the pink Amazon river dolphin.

Peru should be on any animal-lover’s radar. With 90 microclimates, it’s one of the most biodiverse countries in the world and is home to an incredibly diverse array of both plant and animal life, boasting ten percent of the world’s plant species and close to 5,000 species of fish and animals.

StarDome Peru, Peru hotels, Peru retreats
Aerial view of StarDome Peru. (photo via StarDome Peru)

One new boutique hotel that combines Andean culture with wellness activities is StarDome Peru, nestled in a green, mountainous region called the Sacred Valley.

Currently, travelers twelve years and older are required to show their COVID-19 vaccine certificate or a recent negative COVID-19 test in order to enter Peru. No quarantine is required, though proof of vaccination is required for enclosed places, beaches, pools and other attractions.

All travelers must also sign a pre-travel affidavit and comply with Peru’s mask mandate and other pandemic protocols.

For more information about current entry requirements to Peru or other countries, check out our interactive guide:

To learn more about traveling to Peru, please click here.

