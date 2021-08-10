Puerto Rico Launches New Travel Campaign
Discover Puerto Rico Lacey Pfalz August 10, 2021
Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s nonprofit destination marketing organization, has launched a new travel campaign, “Population: YOU,” to showcase eight of the island’s lesser-known attractions and natural wonders.
The campaign will post pictures of each attraction, along with the GPS coordinates, throughout the month of August on its website, Facebook and Instagram pages. Followers can then guess where these attractions are located and find these hidden gems when they visit the island themselves. Social media influencers will also help share these destinations.
Discover Puerto Rico has also released a video about the new campaign, which was created to focus on socially distant and environmentally conscious places, as many travelers want to still travel safely and with a focus for responsible travel.
Attractions include a beautiful waterfall in El Yunque National Forest, a deciduous forest rife with pinecones at Toro Negro State Forest, a mysterious canyon, an uninhabited island, a beautiful beach cave and more.
“Travelers have developed a newfound appreciation for traveling consciously, and Puerto Rico is the ideal destination for those who want to reconnect with nature, but not the crowds. Through ‘Population: YOU,’ we encourage the exploration of the Island’s natural resources safely and responsibly. American travelers will quickly realize that Puerto Rico has the allure of an exotic destination with the ease and convenience of not needing a passport,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
