Puerto Rico Outpacing Most Places in Tourism Recovery
Destination & Tourism Discover Puerto Rico Patrick Clarke October 22, 2021
Puerto Rico is leading the way when it comes to tourism recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Travel Association's Recovery Dashboard featuring the latest data from Tourism Economics.
The U.S. average for travel spending was approximately 11 percent below the same time two years ago in September. However, travel spending in Puerto Rico was more than 23 percent above that clip. What's more, only eight U.S. states are seeing visitor spending levels above 2019. They range between one percent and nine percent higher while Puerto Rico's visitor spending was 23 percent higher compared to two years ago prior to the onset of the pandemic.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the island boasts the highest percentage of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the U.S. as of October 19, with 73 percent of Puerto Rico's total population of 3.3 million having been fully inoculated against the coronavirus.
The destination's stellar recovery has also been spurred by one of the lowest COVID community transmission rates in the country, with only 18 confirmed cases among 100,000 residents in the last seven days as of October 21.
While travelers continue to visit the island for a variety of reasons, the destination's marketing organization, Discover Puerto Rico, points out that golf vacations are booming amid the pandemic as it allows visitors to practice social distancing outdoors.
In addition to its spectacular Caribbean climate, Puerto Rico offers as many as 18 golf courses ranging from luxury to municipal that offer players sensational ocean views as well as lush rainforest and other eye-popping scenery complemented by exceptional amenities.
Americans visiting Puerto Rico this fall do not need a passport but are required to upload their official Vaccination Card through the Travel Declaration Form portal while unvaccinated individuals will need to provide evidence of either a negative PCR molecular or antigen COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival.
For the latest insights on travel to Puerto Rico, check out the guide below:
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more information on Discover Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS