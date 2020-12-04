Mexico Travel: Quintana Roo Officials Announce $7 Billion Investment
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood December 04, 2020
Government officials in Quintana Roo announced the region would receive an investment of $7 billion to boost the local economy devastated by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
According to the Riviera Maya Times, Institute for the Development and Financing of the State of Quintana Roo (Idefin) director Bernardo Cueto Riestra announced the investment would be distributed in 21 different projects.
The economic reactivation process will be funded by a series of companies in the tourism, real estate, agriculture and technology industries, which all signed a letter of intent with the Quintana Roo government.
If all of the announced investments are completed, the project is expected to generate around 118,000 jobs in Quintana Roo.
Despite a recent warning from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to avoid travel to Mexico, the airline industry in America is beginning to see an increase in demand for flights south of the border.
U.S. carriers have been adding flights to their winter schedules, particularly to Mexico, which was tabbed the "clear leader" for U.S.-International air travel by the trade group Airlines for America (A4A).
For travelers still planning a trip to Quintana Roo or the surrounding areas, TravelPulse’s Janeen Christoff composed a roundup of all the facts and information needed regarding the COVID-19-related travel restrictions.
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS