Mexico Travel: Quintana Roo Officials Announce $7 Billion Investment

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood December 04, 2020

Cancun beach with hotels.
Government officials in Quintana Roo announced the region would receive an investment of $7 billion to boost the local economy devastated by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Riviera Maya Times, Institute for the Development and Financing of the State of Quintana Roo (Idefin) director Bernardo Cueto Riestra announced the investment would be distributed in 21 different projects.

The economic reactivation process will be funded by a series of companies in the tourism, real estate, agriculture and technology industries, which all signed a letter of intent with the Quintana Roo government.

If all of the announced investments are completed, the project is expected to generate around 118,000 jobs in Quintana Roo.

Despite a recent warning from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to avoid travel to Mexico, the airline industry in America is beginning to see an increase in demand for flights south of the border.

U.S. carriers have been adding flights to their winter schedules, particularly to Mexico, which was tabbed the "clear leader" for U.S.-International air travel by the trade group Airlines for America (A4A).

For travelers still planning a trip to Quintana Roo or the surrounding areas, TravelPulse’s Janeen Christoff composed a roundup of all the facts and information needed regarding the COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

