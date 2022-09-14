Record Tourists Arrivals for the Dominican Republic in August
The Dominican Republic managed to reach the historic figure of 621,953 arrivals during August, surpassing those recorded during the same month of 2019, a pre-pandemic year, in which it received 124,563 visitors.
President Luis Abinader and Tourism Minister David Collado agreed that the tourism industry is “better than ever” in the Dominican Republic and reported that if those figures are added to the 94,792 cruise passengers who visited the country last month, “we are talking about 716,745 visitors in August, something never seen,” said Collado.
The arrival of foreigners represented a growth of 27 percent compared to 2019 and 11 percent compared to 2018, during the month of August, also the visits of ethnic groups registered an increase of 18 percent compared to August 2019 and 39 percent compared to the same month in 2018.
Tourist arrivals by air last month also set a record, surpassing 2018, when 537,576 arrived, and 2019, when 497,390 arrived.
Additionally, it was announced that from January to August, the Dominican Republic received 5.6 million people, 4.9 million tourists, and 755,818 hikers, representing a record for the country.
Moreover, the Dominican Republic hopes to become an air hub to strengthen its aviation industry and lower airline ticket prices. To this end, the government offers Dominican airlines support to make the island their center of operations. Meanwhile, airlines pledge to lower fares and promote local tourism.
