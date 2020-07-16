San Miguel de Allende Reopens for Tourism
San Miguel de Allende, which received the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Safe Travels endorsement earlier this month, began welcoming visitors back on July 15.
The reopening follows hotels, restaurants and attractions taking part in the city’s Health First certification program, which works toward ensuring that required health and safety programs are met.
Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, which is set on five acres, has begun accepting reservations in all accommodations categories, including its private two- and five-bedroom Rosewood Residences.
“As the world adjusts to the effects of the novel coronavirus, we are delighted to reopen our doors and welcome visitors from both near and far to experience the magic of Rosewood San Miguel de Allende in a safe and secure setting,” said Alfredo Renteria, managing director of Rosewood San Miguel de Allende. “We wish to assure all of our guests that Rosewood San Miguel de Allende is dedicated to creating a truly memorable and healthy visit.”
Rosewood San Miguel will begin to host weddings and events at reduced capacity, and its pool will open with occupancies of 50 percent.
The property unveiled two new packages, including the Suite and Residence Sojourn, which provides guests with a fourth night free, a local art immersion activity and $100 daily credit for booking of three nights suite or Residence accommodations.
The Long Stay Residences package offers guests who book stays of 10 nights or more discounts of up to 40 percent off the best available rate.
Suites Santo Domingo, which features eight apartment-suites and is a seven-minute walk to the city’s main square, has also reopened for business.
“Suites Santo Domingo has been in business for over 70 years, and we have seen our place in San Miguel de Allende change with the times and we are ready to open up,” said Guillermo Engelbrecht, grandson of the original owner William Engelbrecht.
“We have been certified by the local government for our health and wellness measures and the property has also received the WTTC Safe Travels seal,” he added. “We are eager to continue being part of the city’s cultural life, [and are] now offering extended stays and—soon—a concierge service, [which] will bring our guests together with some of the city’s artists for... exclusive experiences.”
