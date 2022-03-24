Last updated: 10:24 AM ET, Thu March 24 2022

Singapore Easing Coronavirus-Related Restrictions for Vaccinated Travelers

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood March 24, 2022

Singapore Temple
Singapore is home to amazing temples and great food. (photo via Jim Byers/TravelPulse Canada)

Singapore became the latest country in Asia to announce quarantine requirements for all vaccinated travelers would be lifted next month.

According to Reuters.com, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the country’s “fight against COVID-19 has reached a major turning point,” with fully vaccinated tourists from all countries welcome to visit in April.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Senso-ji, Buddhist, temple, Japan

gallery icon Asia Travel Restrictions: Which Popular Destinations Are...

Cruise ships off of George Town, Cayman Islands

Cruise Lines Are Finally Returning to the Cayman Islands

Colin James and Charles Fernandez of Antigua

Exclusivity Drives New Barbuda Travel Marketing Campaign

Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour

Hong Kong Lifting Flight Ban for US Travelers

Hsien Loong said coronavirus-related restrictions would be removed at a measured pace, with mask mandates outdoors being lifted and larger groups (up to 10 people) being allowed to gather again.

Singapore officials also revealed they would remove a 10:30 p.m. curfew on dining and alcohol sales and allow more employees to return to the workplace. The Prime Minister said the country was moving toward a “living with the virus” approach.

“After this major step, we will wait a while to let the situation stabilize,” Hsien Loong told Reuters. “If all goes well, we will ease up further.”

In January, Singapore altered its inbound international travel policy, which made entry simpler for people who have recovered from the virus and are also vaccinated. Since launching its Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) in October, the country made adjustments to its entry rules more than once.

Earlier this year, Singapore Airlines expanded connectivity to New York, offering three daily nonstop flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International (JFK) and Newark Liberty International (EWR) airports to Singapore.

For more information on Singapore

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Aerial view of Las Vegas strip

COVID Testing Center Opens on Las Vegas Blvd.

Nevis Cross Channel Swim Highlights Returning Caribbean Events

gallery icon Asia Travel Restrictions: Which Popular Destinations Are Reopening?

A Spring Travel Guide to New Orleans

DATE Tourism Conference Returns to Punta Cana

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS