Singapore Easing Coronavirus-Related Restrictions for Vaccinated Travelers
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood March 24, 2022
Singapore became the latest country in Asia to announce quarantine requirements for all vaccinated travelers would be lifted next month.
According to Reuters.com, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the country’s “fight against COVID-19 has reached a major turning point,” with fully vaccinated tourists from all countries welcome to visit in April.
Hsien Loong said coronavirus-related restrictions would be removed at a measured pace, with mask mandates outdoors being lifted and larger groups (up to 10 people) being allowed to gather again.
Singapore officials also revealed they would remove a 10:30 p.m. curfew on dining and alcohol sales and allow more employees to return to the workplace. The Prime Minister said the country was moving toward a “living with the virus” approach.
“After this major step, we will wait a while to let the situation stabilize,” Hsien Loong told Reuters. “If all goes well, we will ease up further.”
In January, Singapore altered its inbound international travel policy, which made entry simpler for people who have recovered from the virus and are also vaccinated. Since launching its Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) in October, the country made adjustments to its entry rules more than once.
Earlier this year, Singapore Airlines expanded connectivity to New York, offering three daily nonstop flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International (JFK) and Newark Liberty International (EWR) airports to Singapore.
