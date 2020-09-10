Socially Distant Vacation Ideas in Cancun and the Mexican Caribbean
Destination & Tourism Mexican Caribbean Claudette Covey September 10, 2020
Travelers looking for socially distant vacation options need to look no further than the Mexican Caribbean, with its secluded beaches and islands, and countless outdoor activities.
“The Mexican Caribbean has unlimited options for travelers that want to embrace nature’s call, to experience it both in conventional and unexpected ways,” said Dario Flota Ocampo, director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board. “The versatility of its destinations allows for an intimate retreat while being able to explore all the attractions that characterize it.”
A case in point is Isla Holbox, about a two-hour drive (plus a ferry ride) from Cancun. There are no cars on the island, so rather than hailing cabs, visitors instead hail dune buggies. Its collection of independent, ecologically minded hotels include such properties as Aldea Kuka, which offers nightly sunset yoga among other relaxing amenities.
Nativa Park, a few miles from Holbox in the village of Solferino, travelers can ATV, kayak and birdwatch.
On the island of Cozumel, a visit to Pearl Farm is recommended for small group tours focusing on the cultivation process of pearls. Travelers can also “glamp” at the farm overnight.
Ventanas al Mar Cozumel, the only oceanfront property on the island’s East Coast, offers guests amazing stargazing experiences.
In Costa Mujeres, the still-emerging destination 30 minutes north of Cancun, travelers will find a tranquil setting featuring Grand Palladium, Secrets, Dreams, Finest and Excellence properties, among others.
Coba, 40 minutes from Tulum, features a serious Mayan history to explore, along with a range of boutique hotels, including Aldea Coba, and Coqui Coba Papolchac Residence & Spa.
To the south, the Grand Costa Maya region is known for its spectacular natural setting and a generous selection of outdoor activities. Visitors can opt for private paddleboarding lessons on Bacalar’s Lagoon of Seven Colors or a dive excursion to Banco Chinchorro reef in Mahahual.
Accommodations options include The Explorean Kohunlich, which is cradled in the jungle, and the Almaplena Beach Resort, a sweet nine-room resort.
Travelers interested in Cancun vacations will find a robust roster of resorts that have instituted rigorous health and safety protocols.
They will also find a healthy collection of outdoor activities nearby. Options include kayak excursions to Nichupte Lagoon Conexion Nativa Cancun to paddle past mangroves while exploring the area’s ecosystem; and sailing and catamaran tours with such companies as Cancun Adventures and Aquatours.
