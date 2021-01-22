Last updated: 03:26 PM ET, Fri January 22 2021

Sri Lanka Reopens to Foreign Travelers With COVID-19 Testing Requirements

January 22, 2021

Holy temple at Dambula, Sri Lanka
PHOTO: Holy temple at Dambula, Sri Lanka. (photo via Freeartist / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

After nearly ten months’ closure due to COVID-19, the South Asian island nation of Sri Lanka has just reopened to international travelers for the first time since its borders were sealed back in March 2020. Yesterday, operations fully resumed at the country’s two international airports to accommodate commercial flights.

But, this tourism reopening is being conducted very carefully. While there are no quarantine restrictions, travelers will need negative results from a PCR test taken within 96 hours of their departure to enter Sri Lanka, another PCR test upon arrival, and a third to be taken between five and seven days later. PCR tests at the destination come at a cost of about USD $40.

For the first 14 days of their stay, foreign visitors must stay at a government-approved ‘Safe & Secure’ hotel (of which there are currently about 180), where all facilities are open and available for guest use. International visitors must remain within a designated “travel bubble” that will keep them separated from the local population, consisting of 14 approved tourism zones. According to Travel + Leisure, visitors are permitted to explore select tourism sites, including popular attractions, safaris and national parks.

After 14 days, visitors can venture out into the local community, but must wear masks in all public spaces, observe social distancing and sanitize their hands often. They’re also required to activate a mobile app for tracing purposes, and are instructed to refrain from using public transportation as much as possible and use cashless payment options wherever possible to keep interpersonal contact to a minimum.

Travelers will also need to apply for a visa online at eta.gov.lk and are required to obtain a one-month COVID-19 insurance policy with coverage up to USD $50,000 at a cost of USD $12. Should visitors come up positive on one of their tests, this will cover the cost of quarantine accommodations and hospitalization, if necessary.

There are currently no exemptions provided for those who have received COVID-19 vaccinations, so all travelers will need to adhere to the prescribed testing protocols and movement restrictions.

For more information, visit srilanka.travel/helloagain.

